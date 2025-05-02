How to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs William Scull: live stream boxing online

Event date: Sun, May 4

Sun, May 4 Start time: 12am BST / 7pm ET (Sat) / 4pm PT (Sat) / 9am AEST

12am BST / 7pm ET (Sat) / 4pm PT (Sat) / 9am AEST Main event ringwalks: 4am BST / 11pm ET (Sat) / 8pm PT (Sat) / 1pm AEST

4am BST / 11pm ET (Sat) / 8pm PT (Sat) / 1pm AEST FREE STREAM: Azteca 7 (Mex)

Azteca 7 (Mex) Global: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez returns to the ring this weekend with the aim of unifying the super-middleweight division. Canelo already holds the WBC, WBO and WBA belts, but William Scull of Cuba is the IBF champion.

The belts are not the only things on the line. Canelo plans to fight Terence Crawford later this year, but he must get past Scull to ensure that bout goes ahead. The Mexican is unbeaten since 2022 and he will be looking to make a statement of intent in Riyadh.

Scull is a huge underdog despite his 23-0-0 record. This is the toughest test of his career to date and the 32-year-old will need the performance of his life to overcome Canelo.

Scull is a cautious fighter by nature, with only nine of his wins coming by knockout. He has the reach and height advantage, but that is unlikely to be enough to defeat Canelo and his expert counterpunching.

Here's where to watch Canelo vs Scull boxing live streams online from anywhere – including free options.

FREE Canelo vs Scull live stream broadcasters

You can watch Canelo vs Scull for FREE via Azteca 7 website in Mexico.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch Azteca 7 as if you were back home in Mexico. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch a Canelo vs Scull live stream

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live stream in the UK

The Canelo vs Scull live stream is available on the DAZN PPV platform in the UK. The event costs £21.99.

You also need a subscription to DAZN, with the cheapest plan available at £14.99 per month. However, you can get a free seven-day trial if you purchase the PPV.

Traveling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN account from anywhere as explained above.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live stream in the US

Fight fans in the United States can watch Canelo vs Scull live streams via DAZN PPV. The price is set at $59.99 and viewers will receive a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services.

Abroad and struggling to connect? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live stream in Australia

In Australia, fight fans can watch the Canelo vs Scull on DAZN PPV.

It will cost AU$39.99 to watch the fight. You also need a DAZN subscription, but a free seven-day trial is available to boxing fans Down Under.

Not in Australia when the fight is on? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live stream in rest of the world

The Canelo vs Scull bout will be shown around the world on DAZN PPV.

The fight is priced at the equivalent of $24.99 in most countries around the globe. To find out the exact price, check out the latest information from DAZN.

Not at home when the fight is on? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

What time is the Canelo vs Scull fight? The card begins on Sunday, May 4 at 12am BST / 7pm ET (Sat) / 4pm PT (Sat) / 9am AEST. The Canelo vs Scull ringwalks are expected at approximately 4am BST / 11pm ET (Sat) / 8pm PT (Sat) / 1pm AEST.

Canelo vs Scull tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez William Scull Nationality Mexican Cuban Age 34 32 Height 5ft 7.5 in 5ft 11.5 in Reach 70.5 in 73 in Total Fights 66 23 Record 62-2-2 (39 KOs) 23-0-0 (9 KOs)

Alvarez vs Scull full card

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs William Scull (undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)

Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)

Badou Jack (champion) vs Ryan Rozicki (WBC cruiserweight title)

Marco Verde vs Michel Polina (middleweight)

Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero (middleweight)