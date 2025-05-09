Watch Navarrete vs Suarez online: how to live stream boxing; fight card and ringwalks
- Event date: Saturday, May 10
- Start time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun)
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 1am ET (Sun) / 10pm PT / 6am BST (Sun) / 3pm AEST (Sun)
- US: ESPN via Sling
- UK: Sky Sports
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez for the former's WBO junior lightweight title headlines a packed card from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Navarrete is an underrated fighter and should really be in contention for the pound-for-pound list. The 30-year-old, nicknamed the Cowboy, lost for the first time since his earliest fights in May 2024 after moving up to lightweight against Denys Berinchyk, and even then to a split decision. A three-weight world champion, Navarrete is a fearsome opponent at 130lbs and will look to get on the front foot from the bell.
Suarez is 36, but this is the Filipino fighter's first crack at silverware. A decorated amateur who won silver at the 2014 Asian Games, the King's Warrior stopped Jorge Castaneda last September to set up his maiden world title shot. Though starting as the underdog, he's got the skills to cause an upset.
The undercard features a bout between Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev for the interim IBF lightweight title.
Here's where to watch Navarrete vs Suarez boxing live streams online from anywhere – including free options.
Can I watch Navarrete vs Suarez live stream for free
Unfortunately, there are no free live streams for the Navarrete vs Suarez fight.
How to watch Navarrete vs Suarez live stream in the US
Fight fans in the United States can watch Navarrete vs Suarez live streams on ESPN. Of course, if you have cable you'll be able to watch with your local operator.
Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream Navarrete vs Suarez via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV. Sling's Orange monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a discount on your first month right now.
You can also subscribe directly with ESPN Plus, which is great for sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.
Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.
But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.
How to watch Navarrete vs Suarez live stream in the UK
The Navarrete vs Suarez live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action TV channels, but be warned the main event will be at around 4am BST.
Sky Sports is showing plenty of of boxing, plus 128 Premier League TV fixtures this soccer season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.
Can I watch Navarrete vs Suarez live stream in Australia?
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the Navarrete vs Suarez fight has a broadcaster Down Under. We'll keep an eye out for any late deals done to live stream the fight and update this page if we find something
What time is the Navarrete vs Suarez fight?
The card begins on Saturday, May 10 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun).
The Navarrete vs Suarez ringwalks are expected at approximately 1am ET / 10pm PT / 6am BST (Sun) / 3pm AEST (Sun).
Navarrete vs Suarez tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
Emanuel Navarrete
Charly Suarez
Nationality
Mexican
Filipino
Age
30
36
Height
5ft 7in
5ft 6in
Reach
72in
74in
Total Fights
42
18
Record
39-2-1 (32 KOs)
18-0(10 KOs)
Navarrete vs Suarez full card
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez; for Navarrete's WBO junior lightweight title
- Title fight: Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev; for the vacant IBF lightweight interim title
- Sammy Contreras vs. Dyllon Cervantes; junior welterweight
- Andres Cortes vs. Salvador Jimenez; junior lightweight
- Giovanni Santillan vs. Angel Beltran; welterweight
- Perla Bazaldua vs. Mona Ward; women's junior bantamweight
- Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado; featherweight
- Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina Garcia; lightweight
- Sebastian Hernandez vs. Azat Hovhannisyan; junior featherweight
