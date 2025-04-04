Tszyu vs Spencer live stream: watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full card
Can the US underdog shock Tim Tszyu in this high-stakes bout?
The Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer live stream sees the Aussie hero head back to his native New South Wales to try and recover his form after two straight losses.
Still only 30, it feels like Tszyu has been a fixture of main event boxing bouts for many a year now. His unblemished record culminated in a glorious knockout of Tony Harrison two years ago to take the vacant WBO light middleweight title. But the Soul Taker's career has been rocked by consecutive losses in 2024 to Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev. Can a drop down to the super welterweight class reignite his form?
Trying to continue the rot is Michigan's own Joey Spencer. He's quickly made his way up the ranks and is considered by many pundits as a potential future champion. With only one loss, the only thing he's lacking is a big name scalp to flesh out his resume. Tszyu would undoubtedly fit that bill.
Here's how to watch a Tszyu vs Spencer live stream wherever you are. We've also got details of this weekend's full card, start times and tale of the tape further down the page.
Watch Tszyu vs Spencer Quick Guide
Date and time
- Date: Saturday, April 5 (Sunday in Australia)
- Start time: From 10pm ET / 7pm ET / 12pm AEST
Best streams
- Amazon Prime Video (US & Global)
- Kayo PPV/Main Event (Aus)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Can I watch Tszyu vs Spencer for free?
The Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer fight is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video around the world, which means that new users (and those returning after 12 months) can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial to watch online. That also gives full access to Prime Video catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
How to watch Tszyu vs Spencer online in the US, UK and around the world
Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days
Streaming giant Amazon has the rights to broadcast Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer around the world on its Prime Video platform. Coverage is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night in the US with the main event an hour or so later.
Not a subscriber? Amazon Prime costs:
US: $14.99 a month or $139 a year
Can: $9.99 a month or $99 a year
UK: £8.99 a month or £95 a year
If you find yourself abroad somewhere where Prime Video isn't available, don't worry, you can use a VPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere. More details below...
How to watch Tszyu vs Spencer live stream in Australia
The Tszyu vs Spencer live stream is available on PPV in Australia, setting you back $69.95 on your choice of Kayo Sports PPV or Main Event platforms.
Coverage starts at 11am AEST on Sunday, April 6, with the main event likely to start at around 1pm AEST.
Use a VPN to watch any Tszyu vs Spencer stream
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at just $3.09 per month with 3 extra months free. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
What time is Tszyu vs Spencer fight?
The Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer undercard starts at 11am AEST in Australia on the morning of Sunday, April 6. The main event is expected to start from approximately 1pm AEST.
The live action takes place on the night of Saturday, April 5 in the US. It all starts 9pm ET / 6pm PT (although Amazon Prime coverage starts an hour later), with Tszyu and Spencer heading to the ring at around 11pm / 8pm PT.
Tszyu vs Spencer tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
Tim Tszyu
Joey Spencer
Nationality
Australian
US
Age
30
25
Height
5' 9"
5' 10"
Reach
70.5"
70"
Total fights
26
20
Record
24-2 (17 KOs)
19-1 (11 KOs)
Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer full card
- Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer Super welterweight
- Brandon Grach vs Liam Talivaa Heavyweight
- Endry Saavedra vs Mikkel Neilsen Middleweight
- Koen Mazoudier vs Dan Hill Super welterweight
- Callum Peters vs William Lenehan Middleweight
- Brent Walton vs Isaias Sette Super welterweight
- Andrei Mikhailovich vs Blake Wells Middleweight
- Cody Beekin vs Ryan Daye Middleweight
- Cooper O'Connell vs Benjamin Amos Super lightweight
