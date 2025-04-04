Tszyu vs Spencer live stream: watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full card

The Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer live stream sees the Aussie hero head back to his native New South Wales to try and recover his form after two straight losses.

Still only 30, it feels like Tszyu has been a fixture of main event boxing bouts for many a year now. His unblemished record culminated in a glorious knockout of Tony Harrison two years ago to take the vacant WBO light middleweight title. But the Soul Taker's career has been rocked by consecutive losses in 2024 to Sebastian Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev. Can a drop down to the super welterweight class reignite his form?

Trying to continue the rot is Michigan's own Joey Spencer. He's quickly made his way up the ranks and is considered by many pundits as a potential future champion. With only one loss, the only thing he's lacking is a big name scalp to flesh out his resume. Tszyu would undoubtedly fit that bill.

Here's how to watch a Tszyu vs Spencer live stream wherever you are. We've also got details of this weekend's full card, start times and tale of the tape further down the page.

Watch Tszyu vs Spencer Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, April 5 (Sunday in Australia)

Start time: From 10pm ET / 7pm ET / 12pm AEST Best streams Amazon Prime Video (US & Global)

Kayo PPV/Main Event (Aus)

Can I watch Tszyu vs Spencer for free? The Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer fight is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video around the world, which means that new users (and those returning after 12 months) can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial to watch online. That also gives full access to Prime Video catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.

How to watch Tszyu vs Spencer online in the US, UK and around the world

How to watch Tszyu vs Spencer live stream in Australia

The Tszyu vs Spencer live stream is available on PPV in Australia, setting you back $69.95 on your choice of Kayo Sports PPV or Main Event platforms.

Coverage starts at 11am AEST on Sunday, April 6, with the main event likely to start at around 1pm AEST.

Use a VPN to watch any Tszyu vs Spencer stream

What time is Tszyu vs Spencer fight? The Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer undercard starts at 11am AEST in Australia on the morning of Sunday, April 6. The main event is expected to start from approximately 1pm AEST. The live action takes place on the night of Saturday, April 5 in the US. It all starts 9pm ET / 6pm PT (although Amazon Prime coverage starts an hour later), with Tszyu and Spencer heading to the ring at around 11pm / 8pm PT.

Tszyu vs Spencer tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tim Tszyu Joey Spencer Nationality Australian US Age 30 25 Height 5' 9" 5' 10" Reach 70.5" 70" Total fights 26 20 Record 24-2 (17 KOs) 19-1 (11 KOs)

Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer full card

Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer Super welterweight

Super welterweight Brandon Grach vs Liam Talivaa Heavyweight

Heavyweight Endry Saavedra vs Mikkel Neilsen Middleweight

Middleweight Koen Mazoudier vs Dan Hill Super welterweight

Super welterweight Callum Peters vs William Lenehan Middleweight

Middleweight Brent Walton vs Isaias Sette Super welterweight

Super welterweight Andrei Mikhailovich vs Blake Wells Middleweight

Middleweight Cody Beekin vs Ryan Daye Middleweight

Middleweight Cooper O'Connell vs Benjamin Amos Super lightweight