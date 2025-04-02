Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg online

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams to find out who will reach the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja in Seville, following a pulsating 4-4 first-leg draw. Below we have all the information on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Quick Guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, April 2

Start time: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST Best live streams FREE: RTVE Play (Spain)

ESPN+ (US)

Atleti will be glad to have seen the back of March. In the hunt for a treble at the start of the month, los Colchoneros exited the Champions League to city rivals Real Madrid and picked up just four points from a possible 12 in La Liga to fall nine points behind leaders Barça. Only two goals in the last six minutes of the first leg have kept them level in the Copa del Rey, but the will to win Diego Simeone has instilled in his side remains undiminished. Julian Alvarez has 23 goals this season and will look to add to a tournament-high five.

Barcelona, meanwhile, continued their near-perfect start to 2025 with a 4-1 win Sunday's the Catalan derby against Girona. Unbeaten in 17 outings this calendar year in all competitions, drawing three and winning the rest, los Cules are in superb form, with Raphinha the pick of a brilliant bunch that includes Pedri, Gavi and the irrepressible Lamine Yamal. Atleti's first-leg fightback makes them one of those three teams to have denied the Catalans victory and Hansi Flick will want his side to get the job done in the capital as the 31-time Copa del Rey champions seek a record-extending 43rd final. Robert Lewandowski is now on 38 goals for the season after his brace against Girona.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE?

In Spain, football fans can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona free online through the RTVE Play free streaming service.

Use a VPN to watch any Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live stream is on ESPN+ in the States.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month, while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona start? Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST on Wednesday, April 2, which is 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT on Thursday, April 3 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.

Official Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams▼ The Copa del Rey broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC. Residents of the following African countries can watch Copa del Rey 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo. MBC has the Copa del Rey TV rights across these regions in Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia. And in the following countries Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania.

Americas

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Copa del Rey in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV. DirectTV has the Copa del Rey 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Copa del Rey live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Brazil.

Europe

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams▼ The Copa del Rey will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria DAZN in Austria will show coverage of Copa del Rey 2025. Bulgaria bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Copa del Rey live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Copa del Rey on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view Copa del Rey 2025 on Cytavision Sports 8 in Cyprus. Czechia The Copa del Rey will be shown on Sport 1 in Czechia. Denmark Fans in Denmark can watch the Copa del Rey on Sport LIVE. France There will be coverage of Copa del Rey 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot. Germany In Germany, the Copa del Rey rights are owned by DAZN. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Copa del Rey. Norway Norwegians wanting to watch Copa del Rey 2025 should head to VG+. Poland In Poland the rights for Copa del Rey 2025 are held by TVP Sport. Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Copa del Rey in Serbia and Slovenia. Spain In its native Spain the Copa del Rey will be shown by free-to-air RTVE. Sweden Swedes who fancy a bit of Copa del Rey action will need to switch on to Sport Bladet Play. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Copa del Rey on DAZN.

Asia

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams▼ India FanCode is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster for India. Indonesia Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Copa del Rey 2025 games.

Middle East

Click to see more Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live streams▼ MBC is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch Copa del Rey live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.