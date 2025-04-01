Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg online

Endrick’s goal in San Sebastián means Madrid have a slender one-goal advantage

Real Madrid&#039;s Brazilian forward #16 Endrick, celebrates victory after the penalty shoot out after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg football match ahead of the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams to see if La Real can cause an upset at the Bernabéu and reach the Copa del Rey final for the ninth time in their history. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

  • Date: Tuesday, April 1
  • Start time: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST

Real Madrid will expect another tough game against Sociedad after Endrick’s sole strike earned them a 1-0 win in the first leg. Los Blancos were pushed hard by the Basque club but come into the game in decent form, having moved joint top of La Liga at the weekend thanks to a 3-2 victory over Leganes.

Sociedad have struggled for consistency but did secure a 2-1 win over Valladolid at the weekend. Now 10th in the table, they’ll want to salvage something from this season and will be desperate to overcome Madrid and reach the final. To do so, they’ll need big performances from the likes of former Madrid forward Take Kubo and in-form attacker Mikel Oyarzabal.

Here's where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams online from anywhere, including free options.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams for FREE

In Spain, football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free online via the RTVE Play free streaming service.

Traveling outside Spain? Use NordVPN to unblock RTVE Play and watch your usual Copa del Rey stream as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream

If you're traveling away from Spain you can always use a VPN to unlock your usual free stream and watch from anywhere. NordVPN does this brilliantly and it's available with a 30-day trial, so you can see for yourself...

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream is on ESPN+ in the States.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month, while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

On holiday outside of the US? A VPN will allow you to access your usual US subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN as the best overall streaming VPN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

Not in the UK right now? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

When does Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad start?

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST on Tuesday, April 1, which is 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT on Wednesday, April 2 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.

Official Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad broadcasters by region

