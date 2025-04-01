Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg online

Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams to see if La Real can cause an upset at the Bernabéu and reach the Copa del Rey final for the ninth time in their history. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Quick Guide Key dates Date: Tuesday, April 1

Start time: 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST Best live streams FREE: RTVE Play (Spain)

ESPN+ (US)

Real Madrid will expect another tough game against Sociedad after Endrick’s sole strike earned them a 1-0 win in the first leg. Los Blancos were pushed hard by the Basque club but come into the game in decent form, having moved joint top of La Liga at the weekend thanks to a 3-2 victory over Leganes.

Sociedad have struggled for consistency but did secure a 2-1 win over Valladolid at the weekend. Now 10th in the table, they’ll want to salvage something from this season and will be desperate to overcome Madrid and reach the final. To do so, they’ll need big performances from the likes of former Madrid forward Take Kubo and in-form attacker Mikel Oyarzabal.

Here's where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams online from anywhere, including free options.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams for FREE

In Spain, football fans can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad free online via the RTVE Play free streaming service.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream is on ESPN+ in the States.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month, while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99/month, or you can take out an annual plan for £131.88, which works out to be £10.99 per month.

When does Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad start? Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST on Tuesday, April 1, which is 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT on Wednesday, April 2 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to watch the Copa del Rey on the go.

Official Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams▼ The Copa del Rey broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC. Residents of the following African countries can watch Copa del Rey 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Cote D'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanada, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Swaziland, Togo. MBC has the Copa del Rey TV rights across these regions in Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia. And in the following countries Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will be available on both Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and MBC: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania.

Americas

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights to the Copa del Rey in Latin America are split between Disney+ and DirectTV. DirectTV has the Copa del Rey 2025 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Copa del Rey live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Brazil.

Europe

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams▼ The Copa del Rey will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria DAZN in Austria will show coverage of Copa del Rey 2025. Bulgaria bTV Action/Voyo Sport has the rights to show Copa del Rey live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Copa del Rey on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view Copa del Rey 2025 on Cablenet Sports 2 in Cyprus. Czechia The Copa del Rey will be shown on Nova Sport 4 in Czechia. Denmark Fans in Denmark can watch the Copa del Rey on Sport LIVE. France There will be coverage of Copa del Rey 2025 in France on L'Equipe Live Foot. Germany In Germany, the Copa del Rey rights are owned by DAZN. Netherlands In the Netherlands you'll need to tune into Ziggo Sport to watch the Copa del Rey. Norway Norwegians wanting to watch Copa del Rey 2025 should head to VG+. Poland In Poland the rights for Copa del Rey 2025 are held by Eleven Sports. Serbia, Slovenia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Copa del Rey in Serbia and Slovenia. Spain In its native Spain the Copa del Rey will be shown by free-to-air RTVE. Sweden Swedes who fancy a bit of Copa del Rey action will need to switch on to Sport Bladet Play. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Copa del Rey on DAZN.

Asia

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams▼ India FanCode is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster for India. Indonesia Head to Vision+ in Indonesia for the rights to all the Copa del Rey 2025 games.

Middle East

Click to see more Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live streams▼ MBC is the Copa del Rey 2025 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch Copa del Rey live streams on MBC in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.