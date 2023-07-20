Best Buy student discounts: how to save on Apple, laptops, tablets and more

Best Buy student discounts are a great way to save on back to school shopping, thanks to the wide range of products offered. Best Buy student discounts cover everything from laptops, tablets, and printers to kitchen appliances, TVs, smartwatches, and more. Our Best Buy student discount guide covers everything you need to know, such as who qualifies, how to sign up, and the best products you can save on.



In the past, there were Best Buy discount codes specifically for students that required a Best Buy account with your student information that, once verified, unlocked exclusive deals. Now, Best Buy's student discounts are available for everyone in an easy-to-navigate back to school sales page, which offers discounts on tech, appliances, backpacks, and more. If you want to save even more, you can sign up for a My Best Buy Membership, which includes exclusive offers and early access to sales.



Below, we've listed links to all the top Best Buy back to school sales, so you can jump straight to the site and browse deals on MacBooks, iPads, coffee makers, headphones, cheap TVs, and more. We're also answering common questions on Best Buy student discounts, so you can take full advantage and save big on back to school essentials.

(Image credit: Pexels)

Does Best Buy have a student discount? Best Buy used to have exclusive student discounts that required a Best Buy account with your student information. Now, Best Buy student discounts are available for everyone, with year-round back to school deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, small appliances, and TVs.



If you want to save even more, you can sign up for a My Best Buy Membership, available in three tiers, with prices ranging from free to $179.99 per year. Perks include free shipping and access to exclusive offers and early sales.

How do you qualify for a Best Buy student discount? Everyone can qualify for a Best Buy student discount when you shop Best Buy's back to school deals. If you want to save even more and score exclusive offers, you can sign up for a My Best Buy Membership with your email address.

Can I save on Apple products through Best Buy student discounts Some of the best offers from Best Buy's back to school sales page include deals on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and the Apple Watch. You don't need a Best Buy student discount code to qualify; the offers are available for everyone.



If you want to save even more on back to school Apple products, you can sign up for a My Best Buy Membership, which offers deeper discounts if you're on a paid tier.

