Prime Video movie of the day: How to Train Your Dragon is a perfect family movie with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes

If want to find a movie on Prime Video that's ideal for the whole family this weekend, look no further than How to Train Your Dragon. You may not need my recommendation for this anyway – it's not exactly been unpopular with families since its 2010 release – but if it's been a while, just remember that this story of a boy changing the world by making friends with a 'terrifying' dragon is always a great time.

For the few who don't know, How to Train Your Dragon is about a boy named Hiccup who lives in a viking village that's constantly in danger of dragon attacks, and where learning to kill dragons is the thing that kids want to grow up to do. Except Hiccup.

While helping to defend the town as best he can, he brings down a particularly dangerous dragon, but can't bring himself to kill it. Over time, he ends up befriending it, after discovering that he's harmed its ability to fly, and names it Toothless.

Eventually, he builds the dragon a new prosthetic tail so it can fly, and learns to ride it – and in doing so, discovers that the dragons that raid his village aren't just dangerous beasts, but are being pushed into it by problems of their own.

It ends up being a worthy story about understanding that someone who's seemingly treating you terribly might be dealing with their own problems, and how you can end up helping each other. And/or, it's a fun adventure about how cool it would be to fly on your own dragon. Something for everyone.

With a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes from both the critics and audience, there's definitely an argument for this ranking among the best Prime Video movies.

