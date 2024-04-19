Prime Video’s hit Fallout series is returning for season 2 – looks like we’re going to New Vegas

Fallout has only been streaming for a week, but it's already smashing Prime Video's streaming records. It's the most-streamed show since Rings of Power, making it one of the most-watched shows in Prime Video's history – so it's no surprise that season two has been greenlit already and judging by the ending of season one we'll be headed to New Vegas.

We don't know anything about the plot or which cast members will be returning. But according to the producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, they "we can't wait to blow up the world all over again. Holy shit". As Deadline reports, the pair thanked their showrunners, Kilter Films, Amazon and game developer Bethesda "for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days – cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!”

Why Fallout's been such a big hit for Prime Video

Fallout is currently sitting with a near-perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics have been raving about it. It's another great video game adaptation following in the footsteps of The Last of Us, albeit with a lot more laughs. The Age says it's "goofy when it’s bloody, glinting when it’s conspiratorial, and always looking for another way to surprise you", while New Scientist says that "Fallout‘s all-American apocalypse has lots to say about capitalism and the supposedly benign forces of civilisation. But it is also just good fun – something we need more of on our TV screens."

The Washington Post identifies a key part of its appeal: "The best part about the world of the Fallout games, and now this show, is that it’s among the most relatable science fiction wastelands" – and it sticks close to the game's heart without doing a Doom movie. As the Seattle Times says, rather presciently: "Rather than mimic the combat or mechanics of the games, Fallout aims for the tonal heart. Not only does it hit a bull’s-eye, it leaves the door open for more to come."

Critic after critic has hailed the show's humor, and Keith at the Movies puts it well: it's "an absolute knockout – a brilliantly crafted cocktail of postapocalyptic mayhem laced with humor that ranges from cynical to outrageous. Better yet, the show nails that tricky balance of entertaining newcomers while satisfying the most passionate of fans."

Season one of Fallout is streaming now on Prime Video. Watched the full series already? Try watching these three smart sci-fi shows next.

