Prime Video’s new Outer Range trailer suggests season 2 of the genre-bending sci-fi show will be even stranger

Something seriously weird is happening in the wilderness of Wyoming – and if you thought things were pretty odd in season one of Outer Range, then it looks like Outer Range season two will be stranger still. The Josh Brolin-starring sci-fi western show has got a brand new and quite detailed trailer, which you can see below.

The first season ended pretty explosively, and there's not long to wait until the second season's available to stream: it's coming on May 16, 2024. And hopefully it'll answer some of the many questions left hanging at the end of season one.

If you haven't seen Outer Range yet, it's one of the more ambitious shows you can stream right now. It's a little bit western, a lot sci-fi, a murder mystery and a family drama too. It starts with the discovery of a massive hole in the ground, a hole from which all kinds of bizarre things emerge. That may not give much away, but it's one of the best Prime Video shows we've seen, so we're excited to see how season two will match up.

Outer Range Season 2: what to expect

There will be seven episodes in season two, and they'll all be available from May 16. Josh Brolin's back, of course, and so are all the key actors from the season one cast – including some who you might not expect to see this time around.

Without giving away any spoilers, the first season of Outer Range eventually kinda sorta answered the question of what the hell was going on out there, and how Brolin's character Royal Abbott and Imogen Poots' Autumn ended up where they are. In season two, we're likely to see more of that backstory, and we're likely to discover more about the mystery around the once-missing Rebecca.

The second season may feel slightly different from the first because there's a new showrunner this time around: Brian Watkins, who wrote season one and was the showrunner too, has been replaced by Charles Murray. And Brolin directs one of the episodes in season two.

I'm excited about this, because it's fun to have a show where you really have no idea what's going to happen next: while it sometimes feels like it's going to crash under the weight of its multiple story strands, it hasn't done that so far. As Wonderfully Weird and Horrifying says, "Outer Range proves to be unique, alluring, and infinitely odd... expertly acted, and wonderfully strange, it's a hit."

