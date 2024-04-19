7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (April 19)

It’s been a jam-packed few months for great new movies and TV shows to stream, so the lack of headline-grabbing titles in this week’s crop of arrivals could prove a blessing in disguise (at least for those of us whose watchlists are now terrifyingly long).

That’s not to say there’s nothing new worth watching over the next few days, mind. The biggest addition, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, makes its debut on Netflix, while new true crime drama Under the Bridge begins streaming on Hulu in the US. Elsewhere, family-friendly movie Migration comes to Peacock.

Below, we've rounded up the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver (Netflix)

Suffice it to say, Zack Snyder’s first Rebel Moon movie didn’t pull up any trees when it debuted on Netflix in December last year, but that hasn’t delayed the swift arrival of its similarly-expensive follow-up, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

The second (though maybe not final) instalment in Snyder's new sci-fi franchise revolves around Veldt's last stand against the dictatorial Motherworld, which crushes any planets and civilizations that rebel against its authoritarian regime. Much of the original movie’s cast – Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou and so on – return for more space-faring action.

Unfortunately, critics still haven't warmed to Snyder's bombastic sci-fi style, but Rebel Moon Part 2 has at least been described as “less problematic than the first.” Existing Snyder fans, though, will no doubt find plenty to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

Fresh from her Oscar-nominated turn in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone returns to action this weekend in Hulu’s new true crime drama Under the Bridge.

This eight-episode adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's true-crime novel of the same name follows a detective’s investigation into the murder of Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), a fourteen-year old girl who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Riley Keough stars as Godfrey herself, while Gladstone leads the cast as detective Bentland.

The first two episodes of Under the Bridge – which critics have described as “noble but clunky” – are now available on Hulu in the US. Presumably, the series will debut on Disney Plus in the UK and other countries later.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US.

Migration (Peacock)

If you’re in the mood for a family-friendly adventure this weekend, look no further than Illumination’s Migration, which is now streaming on Peacock.

This box office-smashing animated movie centers on a family of ducks who decide to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. Awkwafina, Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito are among the film’s impressive voice cast.

Incidentally, the script for Migration comes from The White Lotus creator Mike White, but rest assured that this colorful story of mallards-on-the-move features less introspection and more kid-friendly wise-cracking.

Now available to stream on Peacock.

Freud’s Last Session (Netflix)

Freud’s Last Session debuted in theaters towards the end of last year, but this Anthony Hopkins-starring movie finally begins streaming on Netflix in the US this weekend (UK viewers will have to wait a little longer).

This talky two-hander stars Hopkins and Matthew Goode as Sigmund Freud and The Chronicles of Narnia author C.S. Lewis, respectively, and centers on the latter’s visit to Freud’s house in early September 1939. In the shadow of World War II, the pair engage in a tete-a-tete over their belief in the future of mankind and the existence of God.

Given that Freud’s Last Session was originally a play, it’s no surprise that this new Netflix movie has been described by critics as “talky and stagey,” but fans of either Freud or Lewis will surely find plenty of dialogue-based drama to enjoy here.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US from Saturday.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku)

Originally ordered by Disney Plus, then canceled following the completion of its production, The Spiderwick Chronicles begins streaming (for free, no less) on Roku this weekend.

This eight-episode adaptation of the popular children's book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black – which was already adapted into a 2008 feature film – follows the misadventures of the Grace children, who move from New York to their ancestral family home, only to discover that magical creatures are real.

Christian Slater and Joy Bryant head the cast of Roku’s (or should that be Disney’s?) The Spiderwick Chronicles, which has so far received lukewarm reviews from critics.

Now available to stream on Roku.

The Jinx Part Two (Max, Sky)

The first of this week’s two documentary picks is The Jinx Part Two, which comes to Max in the US and Sky in the UK this weekend.

This six-part sequel to the award-winning 2015 HBO miniseries chronicles the final eight years in the life of convicted murderer Robert Durst, who continued to be charged with heinous crimes right the way up until his death in 2022.

The first episode of The Jinx Part Two – which could be among the best Max shows of the year – debuts on Max in the US this Sunday, and on Sky in the UK on Monday, with the series’ remaining five instalments set to arrive weekly thereafter.

Available to stream on Max in the US from Sunday.

Hip Hop World (Prime Video)

This one’s a little niche, but hip hop fans can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at modern music production in Hip Hop World on Prime Video this weekend.

This one-off special follows today's biggest hip hop artists – think DJ Khaled and Lola Brooke – as they find musical inspiration in cities around the world. Renowned music photographer (and huge rap fan) Lenny S. hosts.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

