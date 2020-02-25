Parasite to stream exclusively on Hulu this April

It's been the breakout hit from this year's Oscar season, and soon the Best Picture-winning movie Parasite will be heading to streaming services.

Or at least, one streaming service. Hulu has pulled off quite the coup, and will be the exclusive home to stream Parasite in the US from this April.

Hitting the service on April 8, it's thanks to an ongoing agreement between Hulu and Neon, the film's distributor in North America. It's a deal that has previously seen Hulu secure streaming rights for I Tonya, Three Identical Strangers and The Beach Bum.

A welcome shock

Parasite is a top-notch film, straddling genres, and one definitely best seen going in with as little prior knowledge as possible. Directed by Bong Joon-ho of Okja and Snowpiercer fame, it took on sure-fire favorites like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Sam Mendes's 1917 and won.

It's not been without some controversy however, with President Donald Trump berating the subtitled film, and saying he prefers a classic like Gone with the Wind.

To which distributors Neon offered the following response: