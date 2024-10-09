How to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online and from anywhere, free trials

Watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online

How entertaining can a show that centres on the staff at a school rather than the pupils actually be? Well, if the school is Willard R. Abbott Elementary in Philly then you don't have to worry and Abbott Elementary season 4 sees all the gang back and living their dysfunctional lives in front of the mockumentary cameras. Here's how to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Janine (played by Quinta Brunson) is still doing her level best for the pupils despite the woeful leadership of principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) and being in the amorous crosshairs of Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams).

She can count on the assistance of Mr Hill (Chris Perfetti), an eighth-grade history teacher who still shares some of her evangelical zeal, but it is hard work when the system is weighted against you.

The Office-style format helps to underline the serious point at the heart of this entertaining show - you sometimes find yourself forgetting that it is all scripted - but it still works on any number of levels (look out for a cameo from Rob McElhenney).

Below we have all the information on where to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online in the US

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Abbott Elementary season 4 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 from anywhere...

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online in Canada for FREE

Canadians can watch and stream Abbott Elementary season 4 on Global TV at 9.30pm ET/PT every Wednesday, starting October 9.

You can also stream new episodes via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to show from Global Television, Disney Channel, NatGeo and more.

Stack TV costs CA$12.99 per month on top of a Prime subscription, but both offer free trials to new users.

New episodes arrive on Disney Plus a day after airing.

However, if you are abroad, you can watch your usual streaming service by using a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online in the UK?

Disney Plus is the home of Abbott Elementary in the UK. However, new episoes land later on the British Isles than they do across the pond and no premiere date for season 4 has yet been announced. Disney Plus prices start from only £4.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or £7.99 if you want rid of them. Traveling in the UK? Using a VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary season 4 online in Australia?

Just like in the UK, Disney Plus is the place to watch new episodes of Abbott Elementary season 4 Down Under. Date TBA. The Disney Plus price in Australia starts at just $13.99 per month or a better-value $139.99 for a year. If you’re abroad in Australia and want to watch your home stream, simply download a VPN to watch Abbott Elementary as you would back home.

Abbott Elementary season 4 trailer

Abbott Elementary Season 4 Trailer (HD) comedy series - YouTube Watch On

Abbott Elementary S4 cast list

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Jerry Minor as Mr. Morton

Ben Onyx Dowdy as an HR Employee

Nikea Gamby-Turner as Chanae

Matt Oberg

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Abbott Elementary season 4 episode guide

Season 04 Episode 01 - "Back to School": Wednesday, October 9

S04 E02 - "Ringworm": Wednesday, October 16

S04 E03 - "Class Pet": Wednesday, October 23

S04 E04 - "Costume Contest": Wednesday, October 30

S04 E05 - "Dad Fight": Wednesday, November 6