The next Silent Hill Transmission will air this week and feature 'game updates'

Konami has announced that the second installment of the Silent Hill Transmission showcase will air this week.

The publisher shared the news via an X / Twitter post today (May 28) where it confirmed that the upcoming Silent Hill Transmission will start on Thursday, May 30 at 4pm PDT / 6pm CST / 7pm EST / 11pm GMT.

Fans will be able to tune in to the official Silent Hill YouTube channel where Konami will provide "game updates, a deeper look at the film [Return to Silent Hill] and new merch".

The first Silent Hill Transmission broadcast aired back in October 2022, where Konami first revealed its lineup of games, including Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Ascension.

In terms of said "game updates" we should expect new details about the company's long-awaited Silent Hill 2 Remake, from developer Bloober Team, which is coming to PS5 and PC.

Although the studio revealed an exciting new trailer back in February, it didn't offer a release date, so here's hoping the upcoming broadcast can finally provide one.

As for the other titles, we only have short teasers and trailers so far, with no word on platforms or release dates.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Silent Hill: Townfall will be developed by No Code and is described as an "all new entry in the legendary series."

From NeoBards Entertainment Limited, Silent Hill f is the ninth mainline game in the Silent Hill franchise and will take place in 1960s rural Japan.

Silent Hill: Ascension was released shortly after the first Transmission on Halloween, and is an interactive streaming series that follows multiple main characters from locations as they confront a series of horrors. As of May 2024, the series has 21 chapters, so it's possible the upcoming broadcast will provide an update for the game.