Even more Silent Hill "remakes" are in the works according to Konami

Multiple Silent Hill remakes are apparently in the works at Konami, alongside new previously announced entries for the series.

As reported by VGC, the Japanese publisher provided an update on its current projects as part of its quarterly earnings results, but also revealed that it may have more than one Silent Hill remake in the works.

"As for ongoing efforts," Konami said, "we are working diligently on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which faithfully recreates the story, characters, and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved entries in the Metal Gear series, and updates its graphical style to modern graphics for the current generation, as well as remakes and completely new entries in the Silent Hill series, which gained popularity as a psychological horror game."

The statement mentions "remakes" which suggests that another game is in the works alongside a remake of 2001's Silent Hill 2, which was announced last year and is being developed by Bloober Team.

It's unclear at this time if the mention of plural remakes is a simple spelling error, or if Konami has yet to announce another title, so we'll have to wait for confirmation.

Alongside a Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami also unveiled two new games that are in development for the series, including Silent Hill Townfall - which is being developed by Scottish studio NoCode and published by Annapurna Interactive - as well as Silent Hill F which is a "completely new story set in 1960s Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world."

Silent Hill: Ascension, an interactive streaming series from Behaviour Interactive that gives players the power to alter Silent Hill's canon, was released yesterday, but the game is already being slammed as "complete garbage" over microtransactions.

Halloween may be over, but be sure to check out our picks for the best horror games and the best story games.