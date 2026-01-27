Ubisoft has begun a voluntary redundancy process at its Paris headquarters

The proposal could involve up to 200 positions being cut

No decision will be finalized until a collective agreement is settled with unions and validated by French authorities

One week after announcing major restructuring plans at Ubisoft, the company has now begun a voluntary redundancy process at its Paris, France headquarters.

As part of its new cost-cutting scheme, Ubisoft has now proposed that 200 jobs be cut at its Paris HQ, where it currently employs 1100 people; a plan that applies exclusively to Ubisoft International employees with French contracts.

As VGC reports, an email sent to staff on Monday states that the company has now entered negotiations for a Rupture Conventionnelle Collective (RCC), which is a voluntary mutual termination agreement that allows French companies to reduce their workforce through union negotiation.

However, no decision will be finalized until a collective agreement is settled with unions and validated by French authorities.

"In line with last week's announcements on its new operating model and the acceleration of cost-reduction initiatives, Ubisoft International has initiated discussions regarding a potential Rupture Conventionnelle Collective, a collective, voluntary mutual termination agreement that could involve up to 200 positions at its headquarters in France," a Ubisoft spokesperson told VGC.

"At this stage, this remains a proposal, and no decision will be final until a collective agreement is reached with employee representatives and validated by French authorities. The proposal applies exclusively to Ubisoft International employees under French contracts and has no impact on other French entities or Ubisoft teams worldwide."

This new plan follows major changes to Ubisoft last week, which saw the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake and five more unknown games, as well as the delay of seven more.

Ubisoft also shuttered its Stockholm division, which contributed to the development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoraw and its Halifax division, which was a mobile game studio.

According to reports, three of these titles are all-new IPs, while another is thought to be a mobile game.

There's also no word on the long-rumored Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake, and whether the game could have been affected by the changes.

In a statement at the time, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said Ubisoft "went through a thorough review of projects across December [and] January, with the current market evolution in mind — which is consistently more selective."

"You've seen the last quarter showing a never-before-seen level of competition," Duguet said. "Competition and selection is here to stay. [...] When you are coming in number one, number two, with great content quality in a given segment, then you can have a very strong reward in terms of player reception and financial performance. That's what really informed our pipeline review. We selected what would be the best projects to put the Creative Houses in the best position to succeed in that market."

