Ubisoft announces layoffs at The Division studio Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm amid restructuring efforts
55 staff members are expected to be affected
- Ubisoft has announced layoffs at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm
- The company said 55 jobs will be affected
- The Division franchise will remain a priority for Ubisoft
Ubisoft has today announced job cuts that will affect 55 jobs across its The Division studio, Massive Entertainment, and Ubisoft Stockholm as part of the company's ongoing cost-cutting efforts.
"Earlier today, we informed all employees in our Swedish studios (Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm) about a proposed organizational restructure that may affect approximately 55 roles across Malmö and Stockholm," Ubisoft told IGN in a statement.
It's also understood that the job cuts follow an earlier voluntary redundancy scheme that did not achieve as many leavers as Ubisoft thought necessary for its plans.
"This restructure follows the completion of the Voluntary Leave Program launched during the fall of 2025, a finalized long-term roadmap, and a completed staffing and appointment process, which together have provided clearer visibility into the structure and capacity required to support the two studios’ work and sustainably over time.
"These proposed changes are forward-looking and structural, they are not related to individual performance, recent deliveries, or the quality of the work produced by the teams."
Development on The Division franchise will remain a priority for Ubisoft, as work on the next iteration in the series, The Division 3, continues, along with updates on The Division 2 and the game's Survivors extraction mode.
"The long-term direction for the studios remains unchanged, and we will continue to serve as the global home and lead for to The Division franchise, move forward with an unannounced innovative tech project with a refined team setup, and play a central role in the development of Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect," the statement continued.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"The proposed restructuring will begin with a focus on individual agreements and impacted employees are being informed directly and supported with care and respect in line with local regulations."
Massive Entertainment, the developer behind Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is also currently working on an unannounced project. It's unclear at this time which roles will be affected at either studio.
The latest layoffs follow 71 job cuts at Ubisoft Halifax, the company's mobile game studio, as well as 60 jobs at fellow European developer RedLynx in October, all of which is part of Ubisoft's ongoing cost-cutting scheme it started three years ago.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PC controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
GameSir T4 Kaleid
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
Thrustmaster eSwap X2
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.