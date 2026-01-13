Ubisoft has announced layoffs at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm

The company said 55 jobs will be affected

The Division franchise will remain a priority for Ubisoft

Ubisoft has today announced job cuts that will affect 55 jobs across its The Division studio, Massive Entertainment, and Ubisoft Stockholm as part of the company's ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

"Earlier today, we informed all employees in our Swedish studios (Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm) about a proposed organizational restructure that may affect approximately 55 roles across Malmö and Stockholm," Ubisoft told IGN in a statement.

It's also understood that the job cuts follow an earlier voluntary redundancy scheme that did not achieve as many leavers as Ubisoft thought necessary for its plans.

"This restructure follows the completion of the Voluntary Leave Program launched during the fall of 2025, a finalized long-term roadmap, and a completed staffing and appointment process, which together have provided clearer visibility into the structure and capacity required to support the two studios’ work and sustainably over time.

"These proposed changes are forward-looking and structural, they are not related to individual performance, recent deliveries, or the quality of the work produced by the teams."

Development on The Division franchise will remain a priority for Ubisoft, as work on the next iteration in the series, The Division 3, continues, along with updates on The Division 2 and the game's Survivors extraction mode.

"The long-term direction for the studios remains unchanged, and we will continue to serve as the global home and lead for to The Division franchise, move forward with an unannounced innovative tech project with a refined team setup, and play a central role in the development of Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect," the statement continued.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The proposed restructuring will begin with a focus on individual agreements and impacted employees are being informed directly and supported with care and respect in line with local regulations."

Massive Entertainment, the developer behind Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is also currently working on an unannounced project. It's unclear at this time which roles will be affected at either studio.

The latest layoffs follow 71 job cuts at Ubisoft Halifax, the company's mobile game studio, as well as 60 jobs at fellow European developer RedLynx in October, all of which is part of Ubisoft's ongoing cost-cutting scheme it started three years ago.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.