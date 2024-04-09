No, Troy Baker isn't playing Grand Theft Auto 6's male protagonist: "I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work"

Voice actor Troy Baker has set the record straight on Grand Theft Auto 6 casting, confirming that he will not be playing the male protagonist.

In a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb (via IGN), the actor - known for his roles in The Last of Us, Far Cry 4, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and more - was asked if he was aware of the ongoing fan theories that he is the voice behind Jason, GTA 6's male protagonist.

The character is featured in the official reveal trailer, which quickly broke the record for YouTube's most-viewed trailer launch of all time, alongside the female protagonist Lucia, and can be heard saying only one line: "Trust."

Naturally, GTA fans were quick to pick apart the trailer in its entirety, while speculation grew over the cast of the game, with some comparing Jason's voice to Baker's.

"That 'trust' said in the trailer by Jason is either the sweet voice of Joel Miller acted by Troy Baker, or someone is doing a pretty spot on impersonation of him," said one user on the GTA 6 subreddit.

However, Baker has finally laid the rumors to bed and confirmed that it's not him.

"He says one word," Baker said in response. "I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work because I'm sure it's going to be great, and I know many people who worked for Rockstar - Roger Clark [Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan] and Ned Luke [Grand Theft Auto 5's Michael De Santa] - and that's a grind.

"Those guys pour themselves into those characters and they deserve all the credit for their work. Not me."

It's uncertain when GTA 6 will launch, but Rockstar Games has given fans a tentative 2025 release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no word on a potential PC release. The next entry in the GTA series will take place in the fictional state of Leonida, which encompasses Vice City and beyond and will feature a much bigger map than GTA 5.