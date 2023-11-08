Grand Theft Auto 6 first trailer to arrive in December, Rockstar confirms

Following rumors, Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that it will reveal the first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 in December.

In a new Rockstar Newswire post shared today (November 8) the president of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, reminded fans that next month will mark the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games before confirming that it will unveil the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game the same month.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about - without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us," the post reads.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

It was reported today that the developer was planning to announce the next Grand Theft Auto title very soon, thanks to an original report from Bloomberg, with some theorizing a potential announcement at the annual Golden Joystick Awards.

GTA 6 has been a long time coming following the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013. Rockstar has been known to drop surprise trailers for its games, like Red Dead Redemption 2 in the past, but with the studio announcing the reveal of the next GTA in advance, now fans finally - and officially - have something to look forward to.

