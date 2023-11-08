GTA 6 may get an announcement this week, according to Rockstar rumors

According to rumors, Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., is planning to announce a new Grand Theft Auto title very soon.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been one of the most anticipated games ever since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V) a decade ago in 2013. Since then, players have speculated when and how we'll get another installment in this iconic franchise. After such a long time waiting, many fans can't wait to get their hands on even a shred of news concerning the possibility of GTA 6 and, hopefully, this patience is about to pay off.

According to a Bloomberg report, Rockstar has plans to announce a new title, possibly GTA 6, as early as this week. This report also states that to celebrate Rockstar's 25 anniversary, the studio plans to release a trailer for GTA 6. This week would be a good time for an announcement as the annual Golden Joystick Awards are just on the horizon and it could give Rockstar all the ammunition needed to rob Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) of its time in the limelight.

This news has spread fast on the GTA 6 Subreddit, with some fans being beside themselves with excitement. "Fingers crossed, it's devastating... this is the last time ever I will be so hyped for a new game... can't do 10 years again", user Ricoimf said.

Regardless of when we finally get some solid news on GTA 6, it seems as though the hype train will never settle down. Its predecessor, GTA 5, has managed to sell over 185 million copies, according to The Economic Times, making it the second best-selling game of all time, just behind Minecraft, which not only has the benefit of being playable on PC, and Xbox Series X|S but is also accessible on Android and iOS.

