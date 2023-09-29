The annual Golden Joystick Awards are coming up, and here's what you can vote on
All to play for
The longest-running public-voted game awards show, the annual Golden Joystick Awards, has announced the list of awards and the shortlisted contenders that you can vote on.
Powered by Intel, the awards will have fans choosing which games, expansions, trailers, hardware (and more!) came out on top in a year that has been packed full of critically acclaimed releases.
For those who want to participate in the voting, you'll be able to do so until 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 11pm BST on October 20, 2023. The winners of said vote will be revealed during the live-streamed ceremony on November 10, 2023. Every voter will also receive a free gaming ebook worth $9.99/£9.99.
There will be over 100 contenders covering games, studios, and hardware, all represented in 17 categories, including Baldurs Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Mortal Kombat 1. Needless to say, the competition is heated this year, thanks to all the amazing releases. "It’s a testament to the astonishing quality of 2023’s game releases that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - an exceptional sequel to one of the best games of all time - isn’t the only game to claim the most nominations", content director Daniel Dawkins said.
Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees
Best audio:
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
Best storytelling:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best gaming community:
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Best game expansion:
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best gaming hardware:
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Best indie game:
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Best multiplayer game:
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best visual design:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
Nintendo Game of the Year:
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year:
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year:
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Still Playing Award:
- No Man's Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Studio of the Year:
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
Best Game Trailer:
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
Most Wanted Game:
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Best VR Game:
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
For more fantastic titles, check out our best PC games, PS5 games, and Xbox Series X games that are all available to play right now.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
