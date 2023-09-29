The annual Golden Joystick Awards are coming up, and here's what you can vote on

The longest-running public-voted game awards show, the annual Golden Joystick Awards, has announced the list of awards and the shortlisted contenders that you can vote on.

Powered by Intel, the awards will have fans choosing which games, expansions, trailers, hardware (and more!) came out on top in a year that has been packed full of critically acclaimed releases.

For those who want to participate in the voting, you'll be able to do so until 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 11pm BST on October 20, 2023. The winners of said vote will be revealed during the live-streamed ceremony on November 10, 2023. Every voter will also receive a free gaming ebook worth $9.99/£9.99.

There will be over 100 contenders covering games, studios, and hardware, all represented in 17 categories, including Baldurs Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Mortal Kombat 1. Needless to say, the competition is heated this year, thanks to all the amazing releases. "It’s a testament to the astonishing quality of 2023’s game releases that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - an exceptional sequel to one of the best games of all time - isn’t the only game to claim the most nominations", content director Daniel Dawkins said.

Golden Joystick Awards 2023 nominees

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Best audio:

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Best storytelling:

Baldur's Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best gaming community:

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Baldur's Gate 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Best game expansion:

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

Best gaming hardware:

PlayStation VR2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

Best indie game:

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars

Best multiplayer game:

Exoprimal

Diablo IV

Street Fighter 6

Remnant II

Mortal Kombat 1

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

Best visual design:

Baldur's Gate 3

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies Of P

Street Fighter 6

Nintendo Game of the Year:

Pikmin 4

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller II

Fae Farm

PC Game of the Year:

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PlayStation Game of the Year:

Final Fantasy XVI

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Xbox Game of the Year:

Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

Still Playing Award:

No Man's Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Studio of the Year:

Larian Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

Best Game Trailer:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2 - The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official It's In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver - Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

Most Wanted Game:

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades II

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

EVERYWHERE

Frostpunk 2

ARK 2

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Best VR Game:

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

For more fantastic titles, check out our best PC games, PS5 games, and Xbox Series X games that are all available to play right now.