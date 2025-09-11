The Battlefield 6 battle royale mode is being tested in Battlefield Labs

It has core series features like tactical destruction

This is in addition to a ring that instantly kills players on contact

The upcoming Battlefield 6 battle royale will go live this week in Battlefield Labs so that players can try it out early and give feedback.

As confirmed by publisher Electronic Arts, those with access to Battlefield Labs will be able to try an all-new battle royale mode this week.

According to the company, the mode aims to "infuse the core Battlefield pillars of class-based squadplay, tactical destruction, and vehicle combat into the battle royale genre" and will utilize many oft he series' core elements.

First and foremost, it will feature an all-new map that's been designed specifically for battle royale. It includes a range of instinct points of interest, plus multiple types of vehicle to help you get around.

Tactical destruction will also be an integral part of the mode, giving you the opportunity to destroy parts of buildings in order to get the edge on your opponents.

The mode will also feature the ability to revive members of your squad and complete missions to get your hands on more powerful gear.

This is all on top of "the deadliest ring" in the genre, that will instantly kill any players on contact.

During the test, each match will feature 100 players split into four player groups.

Battlefield 6 launches on October 10, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

Described as the “most ambitious community development collaboration ever”, Battlefield Labs is currently giving select fans the chance to playtest parts of the upcoming game.