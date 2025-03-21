A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak has eased my worries about its performance

Samsung has already given us a quick look at the Galaxy S25 Edge

Another Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark has appeared

It suggests performance on a par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The phone is likely to be launching sometime in April

Super-slim phones are great from an aesthetic standpoint, but the shrunken form factor can lead to performance constraints – so its reassuring to see a new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak that suggests it's going to be up to speed with the rest of the series.

As per the benchmark (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S25 Edge looks set to come with the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite inside. That's the variant set to a higher clock speed that we've seen in other Samsung devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25.

What's more, the single-core score of 2,969 and the multi-core score of 9,486 suggest that performance is going to be on a par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra – the phone we described as "the ultimate Android" in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review.

There are some caveats here: this could well be a Galaxy S25 Edge running unfinished software, for example. But it's good to see these early results pointing in the right direction, ahead of the phone's expected launch in April.

Staying cool

The other phones in the series, including the Galaxy S25, are already available to buy (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The chipset fitted inside a phone doesn't always tell the whole story of its performance potential: to prevent that chipset from overheating and crashing the phone, it'll be accompanied by various safety measures and cooling features.

How effective that cooling is – and thus how fast the chipset can run – depends on multiple factors, but generally speaking, the more space available, the better the cooling (which is why desktop PCs can be much more powerful than laptops).

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be a mere 5.84mm thick, front to back, it's also expected to be taller and wider than the standard Galaxy S25. That could well mean Samsung can fit in a more advanced cooling system.

All should be revealed within the next few weeks, when Samsung unveils the phone in full – after giving us brief glimpses of what it looks like. It seems very likely Apple will follow with its own super-slim phone later in the year, the iPhone 17 Air.