I'm a huge Apple fan but even I'm getting bored of the iPhone

My first Apple product pre-dates the internet; when I was in high school, our family computer was one of the first Macs. Since then, I've owned nearly every iPhone as well as numerous iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, AirTags, and a HomePod mini. I've been writing and/or podcasting about Apple products since 2010, and I even worked a brief stint at the Apple Store.

So, yes, I'm firmly ensconced in Apple's walled garden – but that doesn't mean I don't feel some boredom with the iPhone's lack of originality from year to year.

Same old, same old

The iPhone has looked the same for several years now, especially the Pro models in the most neutral colors. And sure, maybe you don't think form factor is that important, but the functionality of these devices hasn't changed a whole lot in recent years, either.

In 2024, Apple sought to drum up significant hype around Apple Intelligence in order to get people to upgrade to the iPhone 16, but its latest flagship device shipped with no Apple Intelligence features to speak of whatsoever. With each subsequent iOS update, a few new software features have been added, but Apple's AI rollout continues to be behind the curve.

Apple Intelligence has disappointed so far (Image credit: Future / Apple)

I realize that we've reached a point where phones are pretty darn good, and we can no longer expect dramatic updates on an annual basis. But still, there's no denying that we're seeing more innovation from other mobile companies than we are from Apple right now. And I mean that in terms of both hardware and software. Allow me to explain.

The cameras question

The main reason I like to get my hands on the latest iPhone model (and the Pro version at that) is for its camera. Though, at this point, the technological improvements are incremental, each year's flagship model tends to offer some kind of meaningful upgrade over the previous one.

The iPhone 16 Pro, for example, has 5X optical zoom. This level of zoom was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which I did purchase but found a bit large for my hands. For me, getting 5X zoom on a smaller phone was enough of a reason to upgrade this year, though I can't say I'd recommend that anyone else do the same.

I say this because there are probably better camera phones out there, and certainly there are cameras with more advanced features than the flagship iPhone. The Google Pixel 9 Pro, for example, was selected as our best phone of 2024, and its great cameras and fully-formed AI software were a big part of our awarding it that distinction.

I'd really like to get my hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, too, which I hear is like having a complete camera bag in your pocket (indeed, the Ultra features prominently on our current list of the best camera phones).

Images of the solar eclipse captured with an iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and an Android phone (right) (Image credit: Karen Freeman / Future)

I was in the path of totality for the 2024 eclipse, and a bunch of us sat in our driveways to observe the phenomenon. My neighbor used her Android phone (I'm not sure which one) to take eclipse photos, while I used my iPhone 15 Pro Max. We both took photos from our driveways and shared our best photos with one another. My iPhone photo is on the left, and my neighbor's Android photo is on the right. I realize that my neighbor's photo involved a lot of post-capture AI processing, but still, it was a much better rendition of what I actually saw with my own eyes than my iPhone photo was. I felt let down by my iPhone.

Where's your foldable, Apple?

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Another key distinction between Apple and rival Android phone makers is their approach to foldable phones. Apple, for its part, seems uninterested.

I find myself intrigued by the foldable form factor. I like the idea of carrying a compact device that I can unfold to reveal a larger screen. Do I need one? No, but I'd still like to have the option of purchasing one from my brand of choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is our favorite Samsung phone overall, and its screen unfolds to the size of a tablet. I don't think I'd need a tablet at all if I had a phone like this, but Apple has so far appeared reluctant to join the foldable market (a foldable iPhone has been rumored for many years, but it's never materialized and doesn't look likely to do so until at least 2027).

So, why do I still have an iPhone?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

So, if Apple's AI software is falling behind and there's no intriguing new iPhone design on the horizon, why do I continue to stick by the Cupertino giant? Well, as I alluded to in the introduction to this piece, it's all about the walled garden.

While I'm definitely intrigued by other phones and a bit bored by the iPhone, there's no denying that the connection between my devices makes my life run more smoothly. I love my Apple Watch 10 for its fitness and sleep tracking capabilities, its convenient notifications, and, ahem, its ability to remind me where I left my iPhone. Without the iPhone, there's no Apple Watch.

I also love my M2 MacBook Air, AirPods Pro 2, HomePod mini, AirTags, and iPad mini 6; nothing similar from other companies tempts me at all, and they all work together so seamlessly. Setting up each device is easy, and they all "talk" to each other to keep everything in my life organized and synchronized.

So, yes, I'll be sticking with Apple for some time yet – I'm just hoping that the company surprises and delights me with next year's iPhone models.