Bad luck - your CEO doesn't think you're as AI-savvy as you do

Not even half (44%) of CEOs consider their CIOs to be up to speed when it comes to AI, according to a new report by Gartner, despite these workers being considered as the most tech-savvy (64%).
In fact, although CIOs are seen to be the most tech-savvy, they rank second in terms of AI savviness, with 2% more CEOs seeing their CISOs as having the right skills and knowledge (46%). Chief Data Officers ranked in third place (40%), with the next in line (Chief Strategy Officers) several steps behind, at 24%.
All of this is despite the fact that more than three-quarters (77%) of CEOs acknowledging that AI will define the future of their business.
CEOs don't see many of their workers as being AI-savvy
Exploring the C-suite in particular, it's clear that chief execs don't have a lot of confidence in their high-level management when it comes to artificial intelligence. In fact, they have varying but low levels of confidence (7-18%) for the likes of the CRO, CFO, CMO, COO, Chief Sales Officer, CSCO, CLO and CHRO.
"We have never seen such a disproportionate gap in CEOs’ impressions about technological disruption," noted Gartner Distinguished Analyst David Furlonger.
Gartner's report not only demonstrates the need for AI upskilling, but it also highlights a lack of sufficient upskilling in recent years. The 2019-2020 Gartner CEO Survey also described execs' tech saviness as "suboptimal."
"A significant implication is that, if savviness across the C-suite is not rapidly improved, competitiveness will suffer, and corporate survival will be at stake," Furlonger continued.
Gartner noted hiring for AI skills might not be so simple, adding that supporting the existing workforce with learning and development opportunities could offer a more sustainable long-term approach to business growth.
More broadly, CEOs aren't just concerned about their inability to hire the right talent – there's also an apparent block when trying to calculate value and outcomes.
