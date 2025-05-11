Weirdest smart office gadgets that actually boost productivity

Pursuing peak productivity has spurred the development of truly unconventional smart gadgets.

Beyond standard smart desks and collaborative software, a fascinating array of quirky yet surprisingly effective tools is emerging, promising to optimize our workflow in novel ways.

Here are a few worth checking out, including some examples.

Smart aroma diffusers

Pura Plus Smart Fragrance Diffuser (Image credit: Pura)

Consider the advent of smart aroma diffusers, innovative devices that seamlessly integrate into the workspace.

These diffusers release specific scents, such as peppermint and lavender, which are scientifically linked to enhanced focus and reduced stress, respectively.

By subtly influencing mood and cognitive function, they create an environment conducive to productivity without requiring any overt interaction.

Imagine a bustling workspace subtly infused with the invigorating and refreshing scent of peppermint during brainstorming sessions to stimulate creativity and mental clarity.

Alternatively, envision the calming aroma of lavender wafting through the air as looming deadlines approach, helping to alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation. This sensory approach offers a compelling method to boost output and enhance overall workplace well-being.

Among the many examples of smart aroma diffusers are:

Pura Plus Smart Fragrance Diffuser: This popular diffuser allows you to control two different scents and switch between them via a smartphone app. You can also set schedules, adjust scent intensity, and receive low-fragrance notifications.

Aera Smart Diffuser: Aera utilizes microdroplet technology for consistent and even scent distribution. It connects via Wi-Fi to an app, allowing you to control scent intensity (with up to 10 levels), create schedules, and monitor fragrance capsule life. They offer different models for various room sizes.

Smart plant monitors

Govee Wi-Fi Thermo-Hygrometer (Image credit: Govee)

Furthermore, the innovative concept of gamification has gradually infiltrated the modern office environment through unexpected and creative avenues.

For instance, smart plant monitors, which are designed to optimize the health of office greenery, not only monitor light levels, soil moisture, and temperature to ensure that your plants thrive but can also seamlessly integrate with productivity applications.

By rewarding task completion with virtual “sunshine” that symbolizes the health and happiness of your digital plant, these devices add a playful and engaging element to the workday.

This unique approach not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the office but also fosters a greater sense of accomplishment and motivation among employees, ultimately contributing to a positive and dynamic workplace culture.

Here are some examples of smart plant monitors available on the market:

Xiaomi Mi Flora/Flower Care: This popular and relatively affordable sensor monitors soil moisture, light intensity, temperature, and soil conductivity (an estimate of nutrient levels). It connects to a smartphone app via Bluetooth, providing current readings and historical data.

Govee Temperature Humidity Monitor with Soil Moisture Sensor: Govee offers sensors that track temperature and humidity, and some kits include a separate soil moisture sensor that connects to their app, providing comprehensive environmental data.

The power of hydration

HidrateSpark PRO (Image credit: HidrateSpark)

Even the often-overlooked realm of hydration is getting a smart upgrade. Smart water bottles are equipped with sensors that track your daily water intake and gently remind you with notifications or vibrations to stay hydrated throughout the day.

This is crucial because even mild dehydration, which can result from not drinking enough water, can significantly impact cognitive function, mood, and energy levels, potentially leading to decreased productivity and focus.

Therefore, these seemingly simple gadgets can have a surprisingly profound effect on your ability to maintain sustained productivity in your daily tasks.

Examples of Smart Water Bottles:

HidrateSpark PRO/STEEL: These bottles are known for their LED glow reminders that light up when it's time to drink. They automatically track your water intake via a sensor at the bottom and sync with the HidrateSpark app, which calculates personalized hydration goals based on your activity level, location, and personal metrics. They often integrate with other fitness apps like Apple Health and Fitbit. Some models are vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold for extended periods and come with different lid types (chug or straw).

LARQ PureVis: LARQ bottles feature a built-in UV-C LED purification system in the cap that can neutralize up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in the water and self-clean the bottle. Some models also have a filtration system. They often have sleek designs, are insulated, and come in various colors. While their primary focus is purification, some newer models offer hydration tracking and app connectivity.

Light therapy glasses

The Luminette 3 (Image credit: Luminette)

Light therapy glasses are wearable devices designed to deliver specific wavelengths of light to the eyes.

This light exposure aims to influence the body's circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep-wake cycles, hormone production, and other bodily functions.

Unlike traditional light therapy boxes that require you to sit stationary in front of a bright light, these glasses offer a portable and convenient way to receive light therapy while going about your daily activities.

The light emitted by these glasses is typically blue or blue-enriched white light, as these wavelengths have the most significant impact on suppressing melatonin (the sleep hormone) and increasing alertness.

The light sources are usually small LEDs integrated into the frame of the glasses, positioned to shine indirectly into your eyes without obstructing vision.

Examples of Light Therapy Glasses include:

Luminette 3: These glasses emit a blue-enriched white LED light and are designed to be worn for about 30 minutes a day. They offer different intensity levels and are often used to combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD), sleep disorders, and jet lag. Luminette has undergone clinical studies to support its effectiveness.

AYO: AYO glasses utilize blue-turquoise light and come with a companion app that helps personalize light therapy sessions based on your sleep patterns and goals. They are often used to improve sleep quality, boost energy levels, and manage jet lag. AYO is known for its long battery life and sleek design.