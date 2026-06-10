Logitech's new foldable mouse comes with 30 days' battery life and promises to reduce muscle strain

Only one-quarter of professionals say thet carry a mouse to public spaces - even though three-quarters actually use one

Mobi Fold is available from $79.99 / £69.99 and works with most major operating systems

Logitech has launched its first-ever foldable mouse, designed to help hybrid workers and professionals who find themselves working while travelling.

The company says the new Logitech Mobi Fold plugs an 'on-the-go productivity gap' where workers might prefer to use a separate mouse, but leave it at home over portability concerns.

Thanks to the folding mechanism, it can collapse down into nearly half its size, to make it easier to carry in laptop sleeves, travel organizers and other small bags.

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Logitech Mobi Fold

Besides making it easier to fit into small spaces, the action of folding it what controls the mouse's power too, with automatic power-on upon unfolding and automatic power-off upon folding. This feature means it doesn't need any additional buttons, but more importantly, it makes power management easier on-the-go to extend battery life.

And on that note, it'll go up to 30 days between charges or, in one single minute, it'll gain up to 22 hours' battery life.

And the problem is real – so Logitech will have you believe. Three-quarters (72%) of professionals own a mouse, but only one-quarter (26%) use one when working in public spaces.

The company will also have you believe that its Mobi Fold mouse reduces muscle strain by 22% compared with using a laptop's built-in trackpad.

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In an announcement, Logitech boasted of the mouse's Adaptive Touch Scrolling feature, which automatically balances precision and speed depending on what the user is navigating. Users can also customize two programmable buttons via the Logi Options+ App for things like switching apps or taking screenshots.

It'll also connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth and works across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, iPadOS and Android. ChromeOS and Android users also benefit from near-instant pairing with the Mobi Fold becoming the first input device to receive Google's Fast Pair certification.

It's available to buy now, with consumer models commanding a $79.99 / £69.99 price tag and the business version costing $89.99 / £74.99 due to some business-focused additions, like Sync support for streamlined IT monitoring.

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