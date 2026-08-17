The Samsung T9 is our favorite portable SSD ever — and it's down to $240 at Amazon

We ran the Samsung T9 through our full storage benchmark suite, including AJA System Test and CrystalDiskMark, and it came close to the theoretical limits of the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. And right now, the Samsung T9 1TB is down to $240 (was $288) at Amazon.

It's rated for up to 2,000MB/s read and write speeds over Gen 2x2, backed by XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption and drop resistance up to 3 meters onto steel plates, and includes both USB-C and USB-A cables. If you need a higher capacity, the 2TB Samsung T9 is down to $405 (was $575) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

For most people, the Samsung T9 is our top-rated portable SSD, and has been for a long time now. If you need a speedy drive you can sling in your backpack for work or study, saving game files, or a lot of media, this is our top recommendation.

In our benchmarks and 4-star review, the T9 posted read and write speeds close to 2,000MB/s across AJA System Test, CrystalDiskMark, ATTO, and AS SSD, putting it on par with the other Gen 2x2 drives we've tested from Crucial and Kingston.

The caching system also held up well on sustained writes, which matters if you're pulling footage straight off a camera or moving large project files.

Build quality is a genuine strength: the rubberized exterior survived drop testing from up to 3 meters onto steel plates, a tougher test than most drives in this category go through, and Samsung backs it with a five-year warranty.

For more picks, see our guide to the best portable SSDs we've tested (spoiler: the T9 is ranked best overall).

Also consider

Price Context & Historical Value

A $48 discount off $287.99 works out to about 17 percent. It's worth noting we found the T9 overpriced at its original MSRP relative to competitors like the Kingston XS2000, so this discount goes a meaningful way toward closing that gap rather than being pure gravy on top of a fair price.

We imagine the price hike is largely down to the component cost increases we've seen throughout this year. For comparison, the T9 1TB model is selling for $240 at Best Buy, which is on par with Amazon. However, the 2TB model running at $440, which is more expensive.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung T9 if...

Your computer or camera has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, and you want to actually use that bandwidth; you move large video or photo files regularly; or you want a drive built to survive drops on set or on the road.

❌ Skip the Samsung T9 if...

Your devices only support USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Gen 1 (you won't see the speed benefit), you want IP-rated water and dust resistance, or you're on a tight budget and don't need Gen 2x2 speeds.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The T9 only pays off if your computer, camera, or console actually has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port; plug it into an older Gen 2 or Gen 1 port and you'll get the same performance as the cheaper T7. It also lacks any IP water or dust rating, unlike some rivals, and at launch we found it priced higher than comparable drives from Crucial and Kingston, so it's worth shopping around if raw price is your main concern.