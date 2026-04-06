Nvidia invests $2 billion to bring Marvell into the NVLink Fusion ecosystem

NVLink Fusion enables third-party accelerators to communicate with Nvidia GPUs efficiently

Marvell provides custom XPUs and scale-up networking for heterogeneous AI infrastructure

Nvidia has invested $2 billion in Marvell Technology and entered a strategic partnership that connects the custom chip designer to Nvidia’s AI factory ecosystem through NVLink Fusion.

NVLink Fusion enables third-party accelerators to communicate with Nvidia components over a high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnect, while maintaining compatibility with Nvidia’s rack-scale AI platforms.

The move integrates Marvell’s capabilities in high-performance analog, optical DSP, silicon photonics, and custom XPUs with Nvidia’s GPU, CPU, and networking infrastructure.

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Nvidia expands its AI ecosystem

“The inference inflection has arrived. Token generation demand is surging, and the world is racing to build AI factories,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said.

“Together with Marvell, we are enabling customers to leverage Nvidia’s AI infrastructure ecosystem and scale to build specialized AI compute.”

NVLink Fusion was first launched in May 2025 as a platform for heterogeneous AI infrastructure.

It allows non-Nvidia accelerators to communicate with Nvidia GPUs over a high-bandwidth fabric.