I filtered the early Amazon Prime Day 3D printer deals down to our 4.5-star workshop-tested winners

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I found 7 top-performing 3D printers from Elegoo, Creality, Anycubic, and Bambu Lab all on sale right now

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 during our tests in a home studio, with a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Don&#039;t Miss&#039;
(Image credit: Elegoo // Future)