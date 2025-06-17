Kia says it will offer Netflix, Disney+ , YouTube and LG Channels

The entertainment is only available when parked

It’s not free, as it comes part of a subscription-based package

Kia is the latest in a slew of manufacturers to start offering blockbuster entertainment inside vehicles, with a new subscription-based Entertainment Package unlocking Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and more.

Available only when parked, the optional new packages essentially unlock access to some of the world’s most popular streaming services, but also offer things like Stingray Karaoke, as well as Baby Shark World for Kids.

Coming first to the recently launched Kia EV3, the South Korean marque says that the additional software will soon be introduced to new Sportage, EV4, EV5 and all upcoming models in the future.

That said, it will only run on those newer vehicles powered by LG’s webOS-based Automotive Content Platform, which discounts older EV6, for example.

Currently, it's also only available to European markets, for now with North America and other regions to follow suit. The Entertainment Standard package, which will be offered free for a year, only supports music streaming and YouTube via Obigo.

A more comprehensive (and expensive) Entertainment Plus plan grants access to Netflix, Disney+ (in limited European countries) and YouTube via a native app.

Finally, an Entertainment PlusWiFi package throws in all of the above, as well as a WiFi hotspot function in the car, meaning passengers can tether and browse using the vehicle’s data package.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: Boredom busting comes at a price

(Image credit: Kia)

Kia joins a growing list of automotive manufacturers that are transforming their infotainment systems into media streaming devices when parked.

Mercedes-Benz, for example, has offered the likes of Disney+ through its MBUX system for some time now, while Tesla’s built-in browser can access streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu.

Porsche's passenger-specific display, which is available on Taycan, Panamera and Macan as an optional extra, even allows front seat passengers to enjoy a movie or play games when the vehicle is in motion.

More and more, we are seeing digital displays within the vehicle double-up as entertainment platforms to kill time when parked... something that many EV owners still find themselves doing while waiting to brim batteries.

It's a great distraction and perfect for those times that you forgot to pack iPads or other digital devices for the kids.

There have been numerous times where I have whiled away the minutes playing a pop quiz or watching an episode of Bluey in the passenger seat with the little ones as we wait for a charging session to complete.

That said, the decision to charge just to access streaming services seems like a backwards step, particularly when most folk are already spending a fortune each month on entertainment plans as it is.

Kia will charge £74 a year (around $100/AU$154), or £7 (around $10/AU$15) per month, for its most basic package, with prices rising to £34 (around $46/AU$70) for the first three months for the Entertainment Plus Wi-Fi package .

This is in addition to the £80 (around $108/AU$166) a year required for the Kia Connect data package, which is free for the duration of the warranty (7 years), but runs out when the vehicles enter the used market.