I’ve tried the new Mercedes-Benz Superscreen – and its Google Gemini-powered smarts push EV infotainment to the next level

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest Classic model, which is the first in a family of new vehicles which has been designed to be electric first. The headline stats are impressive: the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology (annoying name, I know) manages a range of almost 500 miles thanks to learnings from the Vision EQXX record-breaking car.

Thanks to the ability to charge at a rate of 320kW, it can add 180 miles of range in just 10 minutes, but the German company says charging stops will be infrequent thank to the large 85kWh battery pack in range-topping vehicles and a target efficiency rate of over five miles per kWh.

Considering many modern EVs struggle to hit three miles before guzzling a kilowatt of electrons, that’s seriously impressive.

But aside from the sleek profile, low stance and hundreds of illuminated stars (142 on the front grille alone) that adorn the front and rear, it is the infotainment and computing offering that arguably ushers in a bold new era for Mercedes-Benz.

The marque says it is “the cleverest” car it has ever made, with a proprietary AI-enhanced fourth generation Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MBOS) that powers an all-new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Initialism overload aside, it has allowed the company to introduce a mighty array of touchscreen displays, driver screens and head-up displays for an unrivaled entertainment and information offering.

Unlike rivals that cover their front passenger screens in a coating to minimize driver distraction, Mercedes-Benz has incorporated camera technology and eye-detection software that will automatically warn and then eventually shut down the display if it feels the driver isn’t paying attention to the road.

It’s a wise choice, as the MBUX Superscreen, which consists of three separate screens that span the entire width of the dashboard, feels more like a premium smart TV experience than anything typically found inside a car. it’s very tempting to let the eyes wander.

IMAX format movies can be enjoyed thanks to Sony’s Ridevu app, complete with 3D surround sound courtesy of an awesomely powerful Burmester audio system.

Both driver and passenger can link Bluetooth gaming controllers and partake in Fortnite or Triple-A gaming sessions thanks to the Boosteroid app, while the entire home screen and the way it is organized can be fully customized with intuitive, tablet and smartphone-like gestures.

The power of speech

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

While it is perfectly possible to jab and prod at screens to access the feature you need, Mercedes would prefer it if you trial its latest MBUX Virtual Assistant that uses generative artificial intelligence to either change the settings or get the answer you need.

Harnessing the power of multiple agents, such as ChatGPT-4o, Microsoft Bing search and Google Gemini, Mercedes’ latest virtual assistant is capable of handling all manner of queries in a relatively natural way.

I asked it what I should buy my wife for her birthday, it suggested something that we could do together, like a spa day. So I then prompted it to give me some suggestions in the local area and it did. From there, I could call the establishment and book a date, or ask the assistant to come up with cheaper or more expensive ideas. You get it.

The MBUX Virtual Assistant is activated with a “Hey Mercedes” exclamation but it takes the form of a star avatar (yes, more stars). Its default color is blue, but it will change its hue depending on the mood it detects from the driver.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

If it picks up happy or excited vibes, it will get a little more animated and its tone of voice will be bubbly and welcoming. If it detects anger or sadness, it color changes to orange and it will keep its answers shorter, more direct and less irritating.

This is one of the first integrations of Gemini on Google Cloud for in-vehicle navigation and it works well, allowing users to enquire about the best dog-friendly restaurants in the area, or even ask it the best place to watch the sunset… with cheap parking.

Plus, the deeper partnership between Google and Mercedes-Benz means route-planning takes into account topography, route, ambient temperature, speed, as well as heating and cooling requirements, to give a much more accurate picture on range estimations and whether there will be a need to stop and charge on the way.

Prepping for an autonomous future

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz CLA)

Mercedes has long been at the forefront of autonomous driving, being one of the very few manufacturers to offer true SAE Level 3 hands and eyes-off driving in very select markets and scenarios, but there’s always room for greater capabilities.

The CLA will arrive with MB Drive Assist, the name of its SAE Level 2 autonomous driving system, as well as MB Drive Assist Pro, which the company says requires two additional cameras to it can offer advanced autonomous driving systems in urban environments.

Currently, China and the US are the only two markets that have the legal framework to allow the so-called Level 2++, which allows for automatic lane changing and lets the vehicles make turns without driver input. Think Tesla Full Self-Driving.

A new feature in the CLA seems to hint at more advanced autonomous driving capabilities. Dubbed MBUX Surround Navigation, the digital offering integrates with the driver assistance view on a small display in front of the steering wheel.

It creates a 3D picture of the vehicle’s current surroundings, including game engine-enabled digital representations of the buildings, as well as bicycles, motorcycles, pedestrians and other road users.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Tesla and Volvo offer something similar in their vehicles but it is no way near as detailed as this, with Mercedes able to also overlay intuitive route guidance instructions over the top of this digital world.

It makes it easier to navigate in busy urban areas, with a clear 3D view of taller building and landmarks making it simpler to select the right turning or side street. What’s more, it gives a good insight into the type of UX we can expect when a vehicle is in a highly autonomous mode.

While you might be engaged in answering emails or digesting the latest series of The White Lotus, the MBUX Surround Navigation allows the driver to see what the car is seeing in real-time, potentially offering some peace of mind that the car has everything under control.

The CLA has always been a model that Mercedes-Benz feels attracts a younger, more tech-savvy audience into the brand, and that’s clear with the impressive array it will offer hone it goes on sale in the coming months.

However, with such a large battery pack, powerful enough to electric motors and a dearth of screens, it’s not going to be cheap.