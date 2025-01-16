Mercedes-Benz and Google Gemini will help you outsmart traffic and bad restaurants

Mercedes-Benz is adding Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent to its cars.

The upgrade uses Google Gemini for real-time, personalized help.

The new MBIX AI will appear first in new CLA models.

Google's dream of making its Gemini AI your road trip pal is becoming more real, at least if you own a Mercedes-Benz. Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent is making its debut in Mercedes-Benz’s updated MBUX Virtual Assistant. The assistant is built on Google’s Gemini AI to offer nuanced, conversational support.

The value is easy to understand. If you're on the road and hungry you could just ask your car, “Where’s the best Italian place around here?” Not only would you hear some options, but the AI would take the initiative to add, “The lasagna gets rave reviews, but avoid the tiramisu, it’s a little too soggy.”

The Automotive AI Agent is designed to handle multi-turn conversations and even remember the context of your previous chats. So, if hours after you ask about Italian restaurants, you inquire, "Are any of those places you mentioned before open late?" the AI won’t act like you’re starting from scratch. And the AI does know quite a lot partly because of Gemini's earlier integration with Google Maps. That means the AI can offer live traffic updates, nearby points of interest, and alternate routes. If you're stuck in a traffic jam, the car might suggest a quicker way home that keeps in mind your preference for avoiding toll roads.

MBUX Gemini

Google and Mercedes are betting that the ability of automotive AI agents to process complex queries and provide accurate, context-aware answers will make a difference when people decide what kind of car to buy. By making interactions smoother, more intuitive, and useful, this AI could make your drive easier. No more stopping on the shoulder to Google “nearest gas station,” and no more arguments about whose turn it was to check the directions.

That said, there’s a fine line between helpful and creepy. The assistant remembers conversations, which is great when it’s reminding you about that vegan café your partner wanted to try – but what happens when it casually recalls your midnight McDonald’s run from three weeks ago? The balance between utility and privacy will be a key factor in whether drivers fully embrace this technology.

