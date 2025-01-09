Found code suggests that Google Gemini is coming to Android Auto

Google Gemini may soon integrate with Android Auto

Gemini could augment existing tools with natural conversational abilities

Gemini might make Android Auto more useful during trips

Google is taking Gemini on the road with plans to integrate it into Android Auto, according to unpublished code found by Android Authority. While Google hasn’t officially announced this upgrade, The code revealed hints that Gemini’s integration is on the way, with several notable changes to the interface, including a Gemini Live icon and the option to “Ask Gemini” anything. Even though Gemini won't actually engage through the interface yet, it’s clear the groundwork is being laid out.

Gemini could do a lot for drivers beyond what Google Assistant currently offers, simply by being more conversational and employing AI analysis to issues. Imagine you’re running late to work and need to find the fastest route through traffic. Gemini could not only calculate the best path but also analyze traffic patterns to suggest whether taking a detour for coffee is a smart move. If you’re bored driving alone, Gemini might break the silence with trivia about nearby landmarks like an entertaining human navigator.

Meanwhile, the school run could see Gemini queuing kid-friendly audiobooks or suggesting games to play from the back seat. Or, if your road trip needs more than just directions, Gemini could provide a curated playlist tailored to the mood you want your journey to have, suggest scenic stops along the way, and even find the closest dog-friendly park for a quick stretch.

Gemini could also be genuinely useful in sticky situations with your vehicle. If your check engine light comes on, it might analyze diagnostic data from your car and explain what’s wrong in plain English, complete with recommendations for nearby repair shops.

AI Automotive

The Android Auto integration will also likely benefit from Gemini's earlier integration with Google Maps. Gemini offers suggestions for places to visit and smmarizes reviews through the Maps app already. That's why Android Auto's Gemini link will be able to offer travel ideas based on a conversation about what kind of place you want to travel to at the time.

The Ask Gemini option will also be helpful when you have specific questions about a location. Assuming it pulls from the same databases as Google Maps, you'll be able to ask about things like opening times, how people rated their visit and more.

The uncovered interface is only a facet of the whole, but it suggests that Google is ready to expand Gemini into everyone's cars. Will driving be more enjoyable with Gemini, or will it be another underused feature destined to gather digital dust? It's only a pitstop on Google’s journey to throw Gemini into every part of people's lives, but it could herald an acceleration in that effort.

