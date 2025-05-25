Forget Rolls-Royce – after living with the new Lexus LM350h, I’ve decided we have a new king of luxury

The Lexus LM is many things: one of the most expensive Lexi ever made, a futuristic space wagon from the outside and a vehicle that wears its intentions on its sleeves… quite literally, because LM stands for "Luxury Mover".

Born out of the concept of 'Omotenashi', which is the Japanese version of hyper-hospitality, it is essentially a Toyota Alphard underneath, which is itself a pretty obscure Japanese minivan that looks completely at odds with many things on US and European roads.

But this isn’t any old people-mover, because it is aimed squarely at those who eat foie gras for breakfast and crush business deals while on the toilet. From the front seats, it is a smart but largely nondescript drive, but in the rear, it is Business Class on steroids.

A 48-inch HD screen, multiple HDMI inputs, twin cosseting thrones and myriad settings for lights, blinds and massaging functions are just a few highlights.

Stepping into the back from one of the two sliding side doors is like entering Narnia… albeit a version of the mythical world where snow and annoying fauns are replaced by champagne fridges and mood lighting.

Driving Ms Daisy (Edgar-Jones)

A quick tour of the phenomenal Lexus LM350h - the ultimate Luxury Mover. pic.twitter.com/ssQ5OUFSDxMay 22, 2025

The tall, futuristic frame of the LM350h is powered by an existing Lexus hybrid system, which comprises a 2.5-liter petrol engine and two electric motors in the all-wheel-drive version.

Total system power is pegged at 247bhp, but this isn’t any sort of performance monster, because those e-motors are designed to get the luxury people mover up to speed with minimal fuss.

Slow, crawling journeys around town can be completed on battery power alone for between 60 and 70% of the time – well, that’s what the digital read-out told me, anyway. Point the LM350h towards the highway, floor the throttle and the combustion engine kicks into life, returning a pretty impressive 38mpg most of the time.

This feels different, even more special still. The Rolls-Royce of the minivan world, if you will.

The transition between drive systems is relatively seamless, but Lexus and Toyota’s insistence on using a CVT gearbox lets the side down somewhat.

It is gruff, hangs onto gears and drones a lot when accelerating hard. Not that the folk in the back will even notice, thanks to the enormous amount of sound deadening and active noise cancellation employed.

Despite racking up hundreds of miles in this thing, it feels a bit pointless boring you with the driving details, because this is most definitely the sort of vehicle you want to experience from the rear.

All aboard the gadget bus

(Image credit: Lexus)

Chauffeurs are treated to a 14-inch infotainment system that takes care of navigation, DAB radio and smartphone connectivity. It’s perfectly fine, easy to use and the cabin generally offers enough physical buttons to keep driver distraction to a minimum. The seats are also massively comfortable.

Thankfully, there’s a plethora of parking assistance, camera and sensor technology that makes maneuvering the 5,130mm (16ft 8in) long beast much easier. It’s a lovely place to sit, made even more special by the fact that the rear compartment can be sealed off completely.

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that there’s a sliding glass window behind the driver and front passenger’s heads that can be activated by both a button in the front and the rear. When in place, clever electrochromatic glass adds some extra privacy for those getting up to mischief in the back.

If, like my kids, you prefer being sealed away from the world entirely, all of the side windows can be covered in shades (electrically-operated, of course) and the sliding glass window that separates the driver’s quarters from the VVIP area can also be locked off from the back.

(Image credit: Lexus)

In between the two enormous perforated leather pews sits a large, leather-clad arm rest, complete with two mini tablets (they look like iPhones, but they are not) that take care of lighting, climate control and entertainment.

A booming Mark Levinson sound system provides an epic, immersive soundtrack and the ability to completely darken off the rear makes for some wonderful mobile movie nights.

These little palm-sized devices can be removed from their charging holsters, should the slight reach to operate the massaging functions prove too much.

They also host various “scenes”, such as a relaxing night mode that closes the shades, dims the lights and sees the chairs recline to a completely flat position.

The First Class cabin similarities don’t end there either, because there’s even a tray table that folds out from the armrests, which looks like it has been fashioned from a Rimowa suitcase and can be used for laptop sessions or ravaging a takeaway steak.

Everything is finished to exacting standards, with laser-precise stitching joining leather surfaces and beautiful Yabane Herringbone Woodgrain panel inlays behind the instruments and front center console. It all looks, feels and smells great.

Displays done right

(Image credit: Lexus)

Although it looks like a fancy piece of glass trim when not active, the large black expanse that spans the full width of the Lexus LM350h’s rear is, in fact, a giant screen. Or should that be screens?

The central armrest doubles-up as a cubbyhole that houses two HDMI inputs and an AC220V plug socket, so it’s possible to cast pretty much anything to either side of the display that has HDMI output capabilities.

For example, one rear passenger could enjoy some PlayStation on the left-hand side, while the other could plug in a Nintendo Switch for some cross-platform Fortnite action. There’s even a fridge for keeping the Sneak energy drinks cold.

But it’s more likely that those screens will be used for displaying the latest PowerPoint presentation from marketing, or the blueprints for a future colony on Mars.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus)

In fact, why even leave the vehicle when you get to your destination? The back of the LM350h is probably more fun.

With prices starting at £113,030 in the UK (around US$152,000 / AU$236,000 if it were sold in those markets) for this exclusive four-seater version, one of the most expensive Lexus’ ever made is going to be the reserve of the very rich, or at least those chauffeur services that cater for them.

It is also available in a slightly cheaper (£94,595 / $130,000 / AU$200,000) seven-seater, two-wheel-drive variant, which isn’t quite as luxurious but is probably a lot more practical for everyday use.

(Image credit: Lexus)

Natural competitors will be things like a Mercedes-Benz V-Class that has been through a bespoke fit-out service (until the new, screen-filled electric one arrives at least) or the usual gamut of executive limousines, such as the BMW i7, Mercedes-Maybach and even top-end Range Rovers.

But this feels different, even more special still. The Rolls-Royce of the minivan world, if you will. It’s going to be a rare sight in its domestic Japanese market and an even more extraordinary apparition on European roads.

So if you see one, befriend the owner and they might just invite you in for a quick Mario-Kart battle... or a very dull marketing presentation at the very least.