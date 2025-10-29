Now here's an Amazon UK deal that admittedly caught me a little off guard. The WD Black C50, an official SSD storage solution for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, has a special edition that's currently even cheaper than the standard product - which is also enjoying a solid discount right now.

The 1TB WD Black C50 Floral Fusion edition can be bought for £112 (was £124.99) at Amazon UK at present. Even at retail price, that's cheaper than the usual retail price for the standard 1TB model, which is usually £149.99.

Said standard 1TB card is also on sale right now for £116.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon. Though it is worth noting that price history shows that Amazon typically lists the card at £139.99 outside of sales. In the US, meanwhile, the best current discount is also impressive at $118.88 (was $149.99) at Walmart for the 1TB model, though certainly not a lowest-ever here.

Today's best WD Black C50 deal

Even though we're about a month away from the Black Friday sales event proper, we are starting to see some very impressive discounts on some of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories.

The 1TB WD Black C50 is indeed such a device, providing a large boost to available storage space for your Xbox Series X or Series S console. I often consider it to be an essential purchase, especially for those planning on continuing to use their Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, in spite of those controversial price hikes.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best rates on the WD Black C50 in your region.