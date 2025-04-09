The next Civilization 7 update is finally bringing back something I think should've been in the game from the start

News
By published

Just one more turn...

A battle between players with tanks in Civilization 7.
(Image credit: 2K)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization 7 update 1.2.0 launches on April 22
  • It finally brings back the ability to play just one more turn
  • Other new additions include new Resources, a Team Multiplayer mode, and more

If you're a long-time Civilization fan like me, then the next update for Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is not one that you will want to miss.

As outlined in the latest update check-in post on the official Civilization blog, update 1.2.0 is currently set for an April 22, 2025, launch. It introduces a wide range of quality-of-life changes, UI improvements, updates to mechanics, and much more.

For me, by far the most exciting addition is the return of the legendary "Just one more turn..." option, which used to appear after you finished a match. It allowed you to continue your game, which was ideal if there were still things that you wanted to experience or if you'd just had your match ended by a sudden and unexpected loss.

In Civilization 7, the option will lock Age Progress to 100% but not block you through completing other victory paths and even obtaining Legacy Path achievements. In update 1.2.0, the option will only be available at the end of the Modern Age - but the development team is working on implementing it in single Age games too.

There will also be changes to how Resources work, including the addition of ten new resources with their own unique new Narrative Events. Resources will also appear differently thanks to a newly added randomized generation system, which should help each Age feel more distinct.

Food will be rebalanced too, making strategies that rely on population growth much more viable.

We're also getting a new Teams Multiplayer mode, another thing that was present in previous Civ games. Players on the same team will share map visibility, relationships, war status, alliance status, and victory states - though not technologies, civics, or Legacy Path progress.

All of this is on top of some heavily requested smaller additions, such as the ability to queue research, repair all buildings in a settlement, improved map generation, and general bug fixes and UI polish. Full details will be available in the Update Notes on April 22.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch on June 5, 2025.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

