Saudi Arabia partners with Nvidia to build massive AI infrastructure by 2030

New AI data centers will deploy hundreds of thousands of GB300 chips

HUMAIN and Nvidia plan national AI training and simulation skill programs

Nvidia has signed a strategic agreement with HUMAIN, a new AI-focused subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as part of an ambitious plan to establish the kingdom as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030.

The partnership includes large-scale infrastructure development, workforce training, and a massive hardware rollout featuring hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB300 chips.

HUMAIN plans to deploy up to 500 megawatts of AI computing capacity, beginning with 18,000 GB300 Grace Blackwell superchips powered by Nvidia’s InfiniBand networking. These chips will be used in hyperscale data centers across Saudi Arabia, designed to train and operate sovereign AI models at scale.

Broader digital transformation goals

The move is intended to support the country’s broader digital transformation goals and economic diversification outlined in Vision 2030.

The partnership also includes the adoption of Nvidia’s Omniverse platform. According to HUMAIN, this will enable the development of physical AI and robotics applications across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy.

By using digital twins and simulation tools, companies in the kingdom will be able to optimize physical environments for greater efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Workforce development is a key component of the collaboration. HUMAIN and Nvidia plan to upskill thousands of Saudi citizens and developers in areas such as robotics, simulation, and digital twin technologies.

“AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Together with HUMAIN, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realize the bold vision of the Kingdom.”

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, added: “This lays the groundwork for a new industrial revolution, anchored in advanced infrastructure, talent and global ambition. This is how Saudi Arabia continues to lead as a partner of choice in shaping the future of AI.”

Our partnership with Nvidia is a bold step forward in realizing the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people.”