Nvidia confirms it will fully manufacture its AI supercomputers in the United States

Arizona and Texas to host chip and supercomputer production facilities

Trump-backed push for onshore tech drives trillions in new investment

Nvidia has announced it will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the United States.

The company revealed plans to produce $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years, building and testing chips in Arizona and assembling AI supercomputers in Texas.

More than a million square feet of new manufacturing space is being developed to support this expansion.

The Trump effect?

Production of Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chips has begun at TSMC’s facilities in Phoenix. In Texas, Foxconn and Wistron will handle supercomputer manufacturing in Houston and Dallas, with mass production expected to scale up within 12 to 15 months.

Nvidia is also working with Amkor and SPIL in Arizona to package and test its chips. Together, these facilities form a new supply chain based entirely in the US, something the company has never done before. Will this make a huge difference? Probably not.

According to the The White House, this move is part of a broader trend driven by efforts to bring key tech manufacturing back to American soil.

“It’s the Trump Effect in action,” a White House statement said. “President Donald J. Trump has made U.S.-based chips manufacturing a priority as part of his relentless pursuit of an American manufacturing renaissance, and it’s paying off - with trillions of dollars in new investments secured in the tech sector alone.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier in 2025, President Trump announced a $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure led by OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, called Stargate.

Apple also announced a $500 billion investment, while TSMC committed $100 billion toward domestic chipmaking. The White House noted that onshoring these industries supports American workers, strengthens the economy, and improves national security.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

"Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”