"We're all in" - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praises "utterly visionary" Trump tariffs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praises Trump tariffs

"Utterly visionary" idea should help boost investment in US, Huang says

Huang also praises AI diffusion rule rescindment, saying it will help accelerate US tech across the world

The CEO of Nvidia has praised the tariffs recently imposed by US President Donald Trump on nations around the world, calling them "utterly visionary".

Speaking to Bloomberg following Nvidia's recent quarterly results, Jensen Huang was effusive with his backing for the tariffs, and for Trump personally.

Nvidia had revealed record quarterly revenues of around $44 billion, so it is perhaps unsurprising Huang was keen to stay on good terms with the President, and stay the right side of potential tariff changes in the near future.

"We're all in"

“Obviously, I don’t know all of his ideas, but let me tell you about two that are incredible,” Huang said.

"The first one is utterly visionary. The idea of tariffs being a pillar of a bold vision to re-industrialize to onshore manufacturing and motivate the world to invest in the United States is just an incredible vision. I think this is going to be a transformative idea for the next century for us."

"We're all in on the idea," he declared. "We're setting up plants and encouraging our partners from around the world to invest in the United States, and we have a lot of stuff going on, and so I'm very excited about that."

"The second major idea," Huang went on, "is to rescind the AI diffusion role, recognizing that this isn't about limiting American technology, but this is about accelerating American stacks around the world to make sure that, before it's too late that the world builds on American stacks during this extraordinary time, the AI era."

"These two initiatives are completely visionary, and it's going to be transformative for America."

Huang's comments come a day after HP CEO Enrique Lores revealed his company would be raising prices in order to deal with rising costs incurred by tariffs.

Lores noted the company would be forced it to take what he called "price actions", effectively increases across PC and printing hardware, as well as no longer using the US as a distribution hub for products sold in Canada or to Latin America.

Huang himself has frequently looked to extol the virtues of the new AI-powered society, where Nvidia has a critical role in powering the new systems.

Speaking at the recent Dell Technology World 2025 event, Huang called the current technology landscape, "a once in a lifetime opportunity - in the last 60 years, this is the biggest reinvention that you and I have seen."

“This is incredibly exciting technology - you want to engage it. The impact to your company is incredible - and you want to be an early adopter.”

“This is the beginning of a decade of transformation. But you don't want to be second - this is the time, and you want to be first.”