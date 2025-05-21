Jensen Huang celebrates lift on some GPU export bans, labels them a "failure"
Huang is pleased with the news about chip exports
- Nvidia lost around $5.5 billion in costs and $15 billion in revenue due to H20 export bans
- CEO Jensen Huang celebrates Trump's decision to reverse some restrictions
- The AI market in China could reach $50 billion this year
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has criticized the US AI chip export controls to China, calling them a "failure" that ultimately ended up costing American businesses billions.
Speaking at this year's Computex event, the leader praised Trump's move to modify the Biden-era export curbs (via Reuters), stating that "President Trump realizes it's exactly the wrong goal."
In April, the world's most valuable chipmaker declared it would accrue an estimated $5.5 billion in costs solely relating to the export of H20 chips to China and other restricted nations.
Nvidia praises chip export ban reversal
Huang said the original export assumptions were flawed, and didn't stop AI research in China, which continues with heavy local investment. However, while the country continues virtually unaffected, Nvidia's market share in China dropped from 95% to 50% in the period after Biden's export restrictions were introduced.
Intense competition from domestic firms, like Huawei, has already filled the gaps left by US suppliers.
The CEO explained that China's AI market could reach a staggering $50 billion this year, marking a major opportunity for Nvidia if access to the nation is restored via lifted restrictions. Apart from the $5.5 billion in estimated costs, Nvidia expected $15 billion in lost revenues due to export restrictions on its H20 chips.
Nvidia is also developing a compliant version of its Blackwell AI chip with downgraded memory to meet US restrictions.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Despite reversing some Biden-era bans, the Trump administration is considering replacing the tiered export system with a global licensing regime for better leverage in trade talks. Earlier this week, China responded to US actions by demanding an end to "discriminatory" policies.
"AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries," Huang said in the company's most recent earnings report, when it revealed a 78% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue.
You might also like
- These are the best AI tools and best AI writers
- Access powerful AI chips with the best cloud computing services
- Chinese tech companies want to enter the US market despite trade and tariff war
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.