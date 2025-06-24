Jensen Huang is offloading nearly $1bn of Nvidia stock - but there's no reason to be concerned

Jensen Huang could sell six million Nvidia shares before the end of 2025

Nvidia's CFO and Director are also preparing to sell stock

Quarterly revenue continues to grow, so Nvidia isn't worried

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has started the process of selling off part of his vast cache of company shares, but don't get spooked - it's part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, which in this instance, allows Huang to sell off six million shares (worth around $865 million).

Huang, who has until December 31, 2025 to sell his allocation of shares, has already sold 100,000 shares for $14.4 million in a series of transactions on June 20 and June 23, according to a SEC filing.

Nvidia has not commented publicly on the sales, however they were not kept secret – the company disclosed Huang's intention to sell up to six million shares in its most recent quarterly report.

Nvidia execs are selling their shares

The same announcement confirmed Nvidia CFO Colette M Kress and company director A Brooke Seawell would also sell up to 500,000 and 1,153,049 shares respectively, though with different deadlines – March 24, 2026 for Kress, and July 31, 2025 for Seawell.

Huang is currently estimated to be worth $126 billion (via Bloomberg), and has sold a total shares totalling a value of over $1.9 billion to date.

However, unlike investor reactions to company ongoings, Huang's decision to sell up to $865 million in shares should not be a cause for concern. Rather, it's a common scenario seen among billionaires who want to get access to their cash.

In fact, Nvidia share prices have been steadily climbing for the past month. Now valued at $144.17 each, Nvidia is the world's second-most valuable company, trailing just behind Microsoft with a market cap of $3.515 trillion.

Nvidia's financial performance continues to impress investors, with first-quarter revenue up 12% quarter-over-quarter and 69% year-over-year.

Suggesting that the growth could continue for quarters to come, Huang noted: "Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure – just like electricity and the internet – and Nvidia stands at the center of this profound transformation."