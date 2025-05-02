Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang just got a pay rise for the first time in a decade

Jensen Huang's salary was up 59%, overall compensation up 46%

Other execs got stable salaries but much higher overall compensation packages

Nvidia's last full-year revenue stood at $130.5 billion, up 114% year-over-year

Despite being the company's CEO since its founding in 1993, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has been drawing the same salary from the company for a number of years - however a recent SEC filing has revealed Huang just got his major first salary increase in a decade.

Rising from $996,514 in 2024 and $996,832 in 2023, Huang received a $1,486,199 salary in fiscal 2025, marking a not-insignificant 49% year-over-year increase.

In reality, various other components make up Huang's total compensation, the biggest being $38.8 million in stock awards in 2025, leaving him with a hefty $49,866,251 package at the end of the year.

Jensen Huang salary increase

Besides the salary increase, rises in other compensation saw the Nvidia leader get nearly $15.7 million more in 2025 compared with 2024, marking an equally healthy 46% jump.

Salaries for CFO Colette M Kress, Worldwide Field Operations SVP Ajay K Puri, Operations EVP Debora Shoquist and General Counsel and Secretary EVP Timothy S Teter remained stable year-over-year, but total compensation of the four Named Executive Officers (NEOs) rose by 59-74%.

It's not just compensations that have rise in the past year, though. In February, Nvidia declared a staggering 114% growth in annual revenue compared with the year before, noting a 78% year-over-year increase to its fourth-quarter revenue alone.

Yearly revenue stood at $130.5 billion, compared with $60.9 billion the year before, and $27.0 billion and $26.9 billion in the two preceding years.

Earlier in 2024, Nvidia's total market cap exceeded $3.5 trillion, making it the world's most valuable company for a short period of time. That now stands at $2.723 trillion, with billions lost to trade war-induced uncertainty and other natural causes.