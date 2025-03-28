Google Gemini reportedly spotted on Wear OS – could a rollout be close at hand?

News
By published

A new way to handle calls?

Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)
  • Google Gemini is expected on Wear OS sometime this year
  • A Pixel Watch 2 user now claims to have spotted the icon on their device
  • It could hint at new AI-powered ways to handle calls

We're expecting Google Gemini to replace Google Assistant on Wear OS at some point this year, and now it might have just appeared in the wearable wild for the very first time.

A report from Beebom's Abubakar Mohammed appears to a Google Pixel Watch 2 running Wear OS, replete with a Google Gemini icon that could suggest an AI rollout is close at hand.

"When I received a call earlier this morning, I glanced at my Pixel Watch 2 and spotted a little Gemini icon inside the Phone app’s call screen," the report says.

Specifically, the icon marks the three-dot button where Pixel Watch users would expect to find Quick Replies, a feature that lets you quickly respond to calls with a text message in case you can't answer at that moment.

Beebom has provided both pictures and screenshots of the feature, which could indicate Google Gemini for Wear OS is very close, and could also give us the first hint at some of the features we can expect.

Wear OS Google Geminin launch imminent?

OnePlus Watch 3 call screen

No sign of Gemini on Wear OS 5 on our OnePlus Watch 3 (Image credit: Future)

As noted, Gemini looks set to replace Google Assistant in the future, with code strings referring to Google's AI on Wear OS watches spotted back in January.

Based on our preliminary testing, this feature isn't showing on our other Wear OS devices, namely the OnePlus Watch 3. However, Beebom notes this appeared on the Pixel Watch 2 connected to a OnePlus 12R and Pixel 6, which could indicate you won't need the very best Android smartwatches to take advantage.

As to the feature itself, Gemini-powered Quick Replies could enable more specific ways to handle calls with more AI-powered context. For example, if Google Gemini can see you're currently navigating your way to an appointment on Google Maps, an AI quick reply might be able to give a more specific location or your ETA to the person who's calling you, right from your wrist.

This might just be a code quirk, so we don't know for certain when Google Gemini is coming to Wear OS. But its inclusion seems a certainty at this point. We've reached out to Google for comment and will update this story with any news.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Smartwatches
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
Google Gemini reportedly spotted on Wear OS – could a rollout be close at hand?
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price
The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Latest in News
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
Google Gemini reportedly spotted on Wear OS – could a rollout be close at hand?
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con up-close from app store
Nintendo's new app gave us another look at the Switch 2, and there's something different with the Joy-Con
cheap Nintendo Switch game deals sales
Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees
Toni Collette in Hereditary
Everything leaving Netflix in April 2025 – from the scariest movie ever made to a beloved DreamWorks animation with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes
Three angles of the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 laptop above a desk
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review roundup – should you buy Apple's new lightweight laptop?
Witchbrook
Witchbrook, the life-sim I've been waiting years for, finally has a release window and it's sooner than you think
More about smartwatches
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text lowest price

The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
samsung galaxy watch fe on a green background with the text lowest price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is an astonishing 48% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Obsbot Tiny SE webcam.

Obsbot Tiny SE review: a conference room camera king
See more latest
Most Popular
XGIMI Portable Outdoor Screen
This cheap new outdoor projector screen looks like a smart companion for portable projectors – get 70 inches of entertainment anywhere
Toni Collette in Hereditary
Everything leaving Netflix in April 2025 – from the scariest movie ever made to a beloved DreamWorks animation with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes
Close up of Leica M11-P viewfinder
I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con up-close from app store
Nintendo's new app gave us another look at the Switch 2, and there's something different with the Joy-Con
HP ZBook Ultra G1a
HP's ridiculously fast Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 395 laptop with 128GB RAM goes on sale everywhere in the US, but it won't be cheap
A mobile phone showing the Signal logo in front of a screen showing the app
Signalgate explained: what is Signal, and how secure is the messaging app?
Asus Ascent GX10 Rear
Asus's more affordable version of Nvidia's uber-popular Project Digits snapped at GTC 2025
iPhone 13 mini
The iPhone mini won't be returning, according to rumors – and you think that's a mistake
Sam Altman and OpenAI
OpenAI is upping its bug bounty rewards as security worries rise
cheap Nintendo Switch game deals sales
Nintendo didn't anticipate that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 'going to be the juggernaut' for the Nintendo Switch when it was ported to the console, according to former employees