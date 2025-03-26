Google says it will fix broken Wear OS 5.1 update, but why does this keep happening?

By published

Google is having a torrid run of software launches on Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch 3, 41mm and 45mm
(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)
  • Google is having troubles with its Wear OS 5.1 update for Pixel Watch
  • Users are reporting crashing, slow performance, and delayed notifications
  • Google says the problems are only affecting a small number of users and a fix is on the way

Following multiple reports that the Wear OS 5.1 update for Google Pixel Watches was causing several issues for some users, Google has confirmed the problem and says a fix is on the way.

Google has issued Wear OS 5.1 to the best Android smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 3, as well as its two older models in recent weeks. Notable tweaks include the Loss of Pulse Detection feature finally arriving in the US. However, the update has been causing a stir for all the wrong reasons, causing delayed notifications, crashing, and more.

Now, Google has acknowledged the issue and says it's working on resolving the problems. "We’re aware of an issue affecting a very small number of Pixel Watch users, where they are experiencing delayed notifications on their device after taking the March update," the company told TechRadar in a statement. "We are currently investigating the situation, and to address it as quickly as possible – we’ll share more details when a fix is ready."

If Google is correct, it's good news that there are only a small number of affected devices, but that will be of little comfort to users who are no longer getting timely notifications on their Pixel Watches and are experiencing other issues, including crashes and unresponsive touch screens.

More reassuringly, it looks like Google can and will eschew its newly-minted quarterly upgrade schedule for Wear OS when it needs to fix this sort of thing. But, as a long-time Apple Watch user deeply bemused by Android software launches, I think this begs the question of why Google can't seem to get this right.

Google's Wear OS woes continue

Apple Watch Ultra 2

watchOS has never broken my Apple Watch, just saying (Image credit: Future)

I'm old enough to remember when Google had to pause its Wear OS 5 rollout because it was causing devices to crash and even brick when installed. That's because it happened less than six months ago.

Apple's watchOS launches and updates are never perfect, but I generally tend not to live in fear that the next software push from Cupertino is going to completely ruin my watch.

On Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch, however, this seems to be a much more common occurrence, and one I can't imagine thrills users.

Google also owns Fitbit, which recently surprised and delighted users of the Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense with a software update designed to stop their batteries from overheating and becoming a danger to users. However, the upshot is that many users are now reporting that their devices last less than a day on a single charge.

Apple again isn't spotless in this regard but, as a decade-long user of the Apple Watch, software teething and quirks from the company have generally faded into the past.

Each time I find myself casting a jealous eye over some of the more unique features of Wear OS or the designs of the best smartwatches from Apple's rivals, I'm jolted back to reality by the next impending software debacle.

Google hasn't issued a timeframe for the release of a Wear OS 5.1 fix, but we'll bring you news as soon as we have it.

