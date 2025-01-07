Gemini looks set to replace Google Assistant on your wrist as Google plans a massive AI upgrade for Wear OS

Google Gemini could be coming to Wear OS

A new code leak reveals references to Gemini in the latest Google App beta

It promises easy back and forth conversations to "get more done" with an assistant on your wrist

A new leak has revealed that Google could be planning a massive AI upgrade for Wear OS in the form of Google Gemini.

Google Gemini was launched in 2023, and is the search giant's answer to the global surge of interest in AI models like ChatGPT. Now, it seems that Google is planning to replace the Google Assistant feature on many of the best Android smartwatches with a more capable AI assistant.

According to 9to5 Google, Gemini is listed by name in the latest Google App beta code, specifically in a string (line of code) pertaining to wearables. An expanded accompanying description reads: "Easily talk back and forth to get more done with an assistant on your watch, reimagined with Google AI."

So when can we expect this upgrade, and what would it mean for Android wearables?

Google Gemini coming to Wear OS?

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Adding Google Gemini to Wear OS would be a pretty serious upgrade to Android wearable software, but there are a couple of unknowns. Firstly, as 9to5 notes, there's no guarantee that this code indicates an imminent or confirmed launch of Gemini on Wear OS, but it is a pretty big hint.

Google Gemini works on all of the best Android phones, not just the company's own Pixel models. As such, we can probably expect Gemini to work on other Android smartwatches, not just the Google Pixel Watch 3 and its forebears.

While you're likely not going to be compiling sales pitches or generating images on your wrist, Google Gemini in Wear OS could expand Google Assistant significantly. The assistant currently offers information such as weather and traffic reports, and helps with reminders, tasks, alarms, and more. Indeed, if this specific leak is anything to go by, Google Gemini on Wear OS promises a more intuitive and conversational experience that could transform your smartwatch into the ultimate AI companion.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors