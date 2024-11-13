Google is finally resuming the Wear OS 5 rollout for older Pixel Watch models – here's what you need to know

Google is restarting the Wear OS 5 rollout on older Pixel Watch models

It has previously been paused because it was bricking devices

Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users will see the rollout starting now

Google has confirmed that it's restarting the rollout of Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch 1 and 2 owners, weeks after the update was pulled because the new software was bricking devices.

Google paused the Wear OS 5 update in late September after users reported that the update was bricking their older-generation Pixel Watch models. At the time, Google told us it had put the update on hold while it looked for a solution.

In a community post on November 12, Google confirmed that the rollout is back underway.

"Pixel Watch 1, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 devices will receive the November 2024 software update, with the next update planned for March 2025," Google stated, adding that with this update "Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users will resume receiving the Wear OS 5 upgrade starting today (November 12.)"

Google says Pixel Watch users can expect the update to land over the coming week depending on carrier and device, and they'll get a notification on their watch once the update is available.

Wear OS 5 comes to older Pixel Watch models

(Image credit: Google)

The Wear OS 5 rollout is great news for owners of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, which are still some of the best Android smartwatch options out there despite the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 earlier this year. Users can expect improved performance and battery life, as well as new running metrics such as ground contact time and vertical oscillation.

Not only is it great news for existing Pixel Watch customers, it could also give a boost to Pixel Watch sales ahead of the Black Friday deals event. We expect to see big savings on Pixel Watch 1 and 2 models (the Pixel Watch 2 is already $100 off at Amazon), and now prospective customers know they're getting the latest Android wearable software if they decide to go for an older model.

