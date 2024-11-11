The Google Pixel Watch 3 just plunged to its lowest-ever price and Black Friday hasn't even started yet

As the Black Friday deals event gets closer we're starting to see some really big savings on the best smartwatches and fitness trackers out there, and this Google Pixel Watch 3 deal might be the pick of the bunch so far.

Not only can you still score $100 off the LTE Pixel Watch 3, now just $399 at Amazon, but you can get the Wi-Fi model at its lowest-ever price of just $279.

Only unveiled in September of 2024, the Pixel Watch 3 is Google's flagship smartwatch for 2024 and one of the best Android smartwatches available right now. What's more, with the Wear OS 5 update stalling on the older Pixel models and Samsung's Galaxy range, it's one of the only ways to get the latest Android wearable software right now. There are massive savings today on both the 41mm and 45mm versions, although the 20% saving on the smaller model is a better discount.

Today's best Google Pixel Watch 3 deals

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: was $399 now $329 at Amazon US New for the Pixel Watch 3 and 2024, the 45mm model gives you all the fitness and health tracking you know and love in a larger form factor. Retaining that same classic teardrop design, the larger screen makes reading text, scrolling, and exercising that much more immersive, not to mention big battery life improvements. Save $70 for a new lowest-ever price of $329.

Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE: was $499 now $399 at Amazon US If you don't mind spending a little bit more, you can get $100 off the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 3, which gives you navigation, music streaming, and more even without your phone present. It's perfect for longer runs outdoors, or really just anything you want to do unencumbered from your smartphone. Get three of the four colors for their lowest-ever price.

In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we loved the big redesign and the focus on health that comes with this year's models. Google hasn't turned its back on the successful formula or the classic teardrop design but has added great optimizations in Wear OS that make that bigger screen a real joy to use.

Performance on the wrist is fast and smooth, and that larger 45mm size really adds to the lineup, especially when it comes to great battery life. This is a big early deal on the Pixel Watch 3 lineup and one that might not be beaten during the main Black Friday event. So if you want to make a big saving and beat the Black Friday rush, act fast.

