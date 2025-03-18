Someone made a Stardew Valley theme for Wear OS and it's perfect

Stardew Valley is an iconic, relaxing RPG

Someone has created a perfect Wear OS theme that mimics the game's aesthetic

It means fans can take the relaxing vibes of the game everywhere they go

Stardew Vally is an iconic indie RPG with a quiet, calming aesthetic that's so good we dubbed it one of the Games of the Generation in 2020. Now, fans of the title with a Wear OS smartwatch can take the game everywhere they go with this incredible homemade watch face.

"I made a Stardew Valley themed Wear OS Watch face," u/brueqqe shared in the Stardew Valley subreddit in a post (spotted by ScreenRant) that now has more than 17,000 upvotes.

The custom watch face embraces the stylistic Stardew aesthetic, turning it into a functional watch face that can show you the battery life for your phone and watch, and featuring the Stardew Valley interface for date, time, and day progress. There's also a step counter and a temperature gauge, as well as a small exclamation notification for calendar events.

Get Stardew Valley on Wear OS

The Wear OS Stardew Valley watch face comes with a low-power alternative, too.

As for compatibility, the creator says this watch face will work with "all Wear OS Samsung watches" apart from the new Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra – so unfortunately, if you've got two of the best Android smartwatches, you can't use this face (for now at least).

This face is also uniquely built around Wear OS, so there's no chance of this popping up on the Apple Watch or Garmin devices anytime soon.

Since posting, the creator has flagged that some people are having problems installing the watch face because they're struggling to download the Kustom Watchface Creator (KWCH) app. If you've already got the app (you'll need the Pro version), you should be able to download and import the face.

Otherwise, u/brueqqe says they're working to rebuild the watch face in Samsung Watch Face Studio so more people can download it.