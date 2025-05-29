Antivirus vs Endpoint Security: Which is best for me?

When it comes to protecting devices from malware, there a numerous tools on the market. But two of the most common technologies used by individuals and businesses alike are antivirus and endpoint protection.

Cybersecurity threats have been getting out of hand lately. Despite all the wonders of modern AI technology, it has lowered the entry barrier for cybercrime. Not only that, but ever-existing types of malicious software like ransomware are now much more sophisticated and dangerous, leaving many cybersecurity-conscious individuals wondering if their traditional defenses can protect them from these AI-fueled threats.

Considering that every device you use to connect to the internet is a potential doorway for nefarious individuals, it’s easy to jump the gun and assume you need top-of-the-crop defenses such as endpoint security.

While it’s true that such a solution is much more effective than a traditional antivirus, the question remains whether bringing out the big guns is really necessary when talking about personal use.

The current landscape of cybercrime

AI-driven cyberattacks are a problem, sure. Yet, many common security problems realistically stem from the continuous connectivity in our lives. Many of us now enjoy the benefits of modern technology and opt to work from home or any number of public places with a Wi-Fi connection.

Moreover, it’s now commonplace to own multiple devices with shared log-ins or saved payment details for one-click purchases. All of this is super convenient, but it’s tough to ignore the fact that these practices are making even the average person a lucrative target for a cyberattack.

Unfortunately, many assume they’re too small to be targeted. However, your information alone is valuable enough to cybercriminals as they can use it to commit identity theft and fraud. Because of this misconception, a lot of people forgo implementing any defenses against cyberattacks, making them very vulnerable to dangerous malware and other types of attacks.

Can a good old antivirus help?

Time to look at the key differences.

What does an antivirus do?

Antivirus is software that leverages signature-based detection to identify, block, and remove malicious software from devices. In simpler terms, most antivirus tools scan files and system memory, then search for patterns matching known malware signatures.

When an antivirus detects dangerous software, it sends an alert that prompts the user to take certain actions. In most cases, it categorizes danger levels by priority and moves questionable files into quarantine.

It’s possible to set up scheduled scans to provide ongoing protection, though users can also manually scan specific files or folders. You can learn more about running an antivirus scam here.

Along with the basic functionality, modern antivirus solutions also come with web and email protection that scan incoming emails and downloads to battle phishing. This generally works as the antivirus isolates the email in question and identifies suspect senders and links. Moreover, you also get a firewall that provides you with deeper control of outgoing and incoming traffic.

What does endpoint security do?

Endpoint security is a suite of integrated software measures created for a holistic approach to network security. It may integrate different moving parts like firewalls, a VPN, antivirus, and intrusion detection, thus safeguarding all endpoints (servers, laptops, smartphones) even if one part of the network is compromised.

Such solutions provide a centralized view of all defenses, allowing you to manage all endpoints from one dashboard. For instance, it’s possible to control which apps are allowed to run, preventing unauthorized software from executing on any of the connected devices.

It also safeguards each device on a network with a customized firewall while encrypting all data on each device. This drastically minimizes the chance of cybersecurity risks in case a hacker compromises the device (or if it’s stolen, for that matter).

That’s not where the fun ends, so to speak. While an antivirus cross-checks files with a database of known threats, endpoint security solutions leverage AI and ML behavioral analytics models to accurately recognize unknown threats.



If you’ve been keeping up with the latest developments in the world of cybersecurity, you might have noticed that ransomware is experiencing quite a comeback. These attacks involve hackers slipping malware into business systems, encrypting the company data, and demanding a ransom in exchange for decryption. They may also exfiltrate the data and threaten to leak it if the company doesn’t give in to their demands.

Fortunately, ransomware is not something you should worry about, as this type of attack is usually limited to businesses handling sensitive information and governmental agencies. Still, to safeguard yourself from it, endpoint security generally comes with data loss prevention software that protects from data exfiltration.

How different are they?

In the simplest of terms, endpoint security and antivirus software are very different. Antivirus, despite its popularity, uses an on-access model, which means it triggers when the operating system recognizes that a shady file has been opened.

Hence, it’s unable to provide any actual, real-time protection. An antivirus is also unsuccessful against fileless malware and unknown threats. It seems weak when compared to endpoint security and its behavioral analysis that delivers continuous monitoring 24/7 while also protecting you from scary zero-day threats.

Endpoint security automatically busts threats, whereas an antivirus generally requires manual intervention, which can sometimes leave enough room for the malware to spread.

Since modern-day threats generally extend beyond viruses and trojans (the bread and butter for antivirus software), endpoint security is much more effective. It protects against the common threats, as well as against sophisticated attacks like rootkits, fileless malware, ransomware, and even advanced persistent threats.

Antivirus is device-specific, which can be a major drawback in networks that are running multiple endpoints. That’s the key phrase, though. Endpoint security is primarily aimed at businesses with complex networks with a high number of endpoints.

An antivirus may be outdated in a business context (in part because the development of hybrid working environments made modern networks needlessly complex), but it’s still a very capable security solution for individual use.

Is endpoint security overkill for personal use?

Although it’s really easy to assume bigger is always better, even in some business instances, getting an endpoint solution is akin to bringing a gun to a knife fight. Case in point: an antivirus is largely sufficient for organizations with only a few network devices, and more than enough for personal or family use.

Endpoint security is the crème de la crème of cybersecurity, with its primary aim safeguarding large business networks. Plus, such complex software is generally recommended for organizations that work with sensitive information. Though it’s true that you are a potential target as an individual, you realistically don’t require all the bells and whistles provided by endpoint security.

The elephant in the room is, of course, affordability. As enterprise-grade software, endpoint security can be quite pricey, much so that some smaller businesses have to carefully budget for its monthly subscription.

Since it’s simpler by design, an antivirus is much cheaper, offering solid protection for the money.

How to enhance your security further

If you’re really serious about protecting your devices from harm, you should also consider getting one of the best VPNs. A VPN (virtual private network) is a simple and affordable software that encrypts all your data by routing your connection through an encrypted tunnel.

It masks your IP address, making it appear as if you’re browsing the web from a different location. As such, even if a hacker manages to intercept your connection, they won’t be able to read your internet traffic.

A VPN will add another layer of security to your antivirus. An antivirus will be able to protect you from malware trying to enter your device, while a VPN will protect the data you transmit over your internet connection.

A tool is only as good as the hands that wield it

The trifecta of endpoint security, an antivirus, and a VPN sounds good on paper. Yet, multiple security layers, despite doing their job as advertised, will never make you bulletproof against online threats. In fact, they may even lull you into a false sense of security.

To put things into perspective, cybercriminals may exploit unsecured Wi-Fi networks, hit misconfigured firewalls, or simply waltz into your home network because you forgot to change the default router password. Despite the advancements in technology, a moment of carelessness or a simple misconfiguration could render all your defenses useless.

Besides implementing specific tools, you should also educate yourself and your family about the importance of cybersecurity and solid cybersecurity practices. After all, the leading cause of data breaches isn’t some foreign hacker faction - it’s human error.

So, in addition to getting a fancy new piece of software, you should also think about everything you do online. Only then will you be able to use your defenses to their maximum capacity.