How to run an antivirus scan on your computer

When choosing the best antivirus software for your device, its important to know how to use it - otherwise you could be paying for a service that isn't actually protecting anything.

Running a virus scan is actually quite easy. You open an antivirus of your choice, click the usually prominent ‘Scan’ button, wait for the program to do its thing, and take care of anything that gets flagged. Or at least, that’s the gist of it and the bare minimum a user can do.

In reality, the process can have a bit more to it than. So, we decided to write a detailed guide for conducting virus scans and everything else that comes with it, such as protecting all of your devices.

Select the right security software

Before we get to the matter at hand, picking the right software for the job is the first step in doing a proper virus scan. Personal antivirus tools are a dime a dozen, with a lot of features and additional security options that go beyond just running a virus scan.

With no shortage of options on the market sporting different features, the key is to discern between the stuff you need and what you can do without. That said, it’s always a good idea to pick an antivirus that has these features:

Real-time protection

Automatic updates

Ransomware protection

Web protection

Firewall integration

Email scanning

Bonus points if the software is lightweight so that it doesn’t slow down your system. That said, you want to avoid any free tools with excessive ads, poor reviews, or that come bundled with bloatware.

It’s prudent to do some preparation work prior to the scan, as keeping antivirus software up-to-date is something you don’t want to forget. This includes doing (boring but important) stuff like updating antivirus definitions and signatures, applying the latest software patches, and similar, either automatically or manually.

The main reason you need to do this is that malware evolves rapidly, no thanks to the increasing use of AI. As a result, users face all kinds of attacks, such as advanced persistent threats, ransomware-as-a-service, or targeted attacks. Granted, it’s more likely that businesses (big and small) will be attacked by more advanced threats, though individual users aren’t exempt from it either, especially if they have valuable data on their devices.

Hence, outdated software can easily miss these threats or just fail to protect you altogether, and then you’ll be in quite a pickle. In the best-case scenario, your device will now be very slow with subpar performance, prompting a big clean-up, and that’s always a hassle.

Also, if you’re using a subscription-based software, it might be an idea to keep the renewal option on, so you don’t end up without any protection.

If you’re unaware that your device has been infected, do note that there are always signs. These include, but are not limited to, sudden slow performance, excessive ads, new browser toolbars or search engines, apps opening or crashing on their own, unknown files or shortcuts on the desktop, and more. In case any of these happen, run a full scan immediately.

Choose an appropriate scan type

When it comes to actual scans, there are several types available, with some more suitable than others depending on the needs. A quick scan can be a good choice for routine operations and daily or continuous monitoring of high-risk areas like memory or system files.

A full or deep scan takes time and is more fitting for weekly or monthly checkups across all files, especially after patch cycles or any security incidents. It checks every file, app, folder, and system component on your device, but it takes a long time.

In the event of newly introduced devices, a custom scan will do the trick, more so if a targeted scan on high-value assets and suspicious directories is required. USB drives are a good example.

In some instances, a boot-time scan might be the best option if malware is deeply embedded. This type of scan runs before an operating system starts, catching hidden or rootkit malware.

Whatever the occasion, automated and policy-driven scan schedules are essential as they minimize manual work and guarantee consistency.

Executing scans

With all the preparation in place, we’ve reached the crux of this guide - actually running a scan. There shouldn’t be any complications here, as with the right tool, performing a scan is straightforward and easy. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

For instance, don’t use heavy apps while scanning because they may slow down the scan and your system. Antivirus software has the ability to pause the scan, so use that if the device is busy or if you ever need to take a break for other reasons.

If you’re using a laptop, keep it charged and plugged in. This might sound silly, but people sometimes forget the simplest things.

During the scan, your antivirus may detect potentially unwanted programs called PUPs. It’s usually adware, but don’t ignore them since they can very easily be malicious.

Remember, the goal here is to minimize operational disruption while still maintaining a thorough security coverage.

Analyzing scan results and taking action

After the scan is done, it’s time to go over the results. Simply detecting malware isn’t enough. Detailed reporting is a must, and the reports should include threat names, severity ratings, affected files, and recommended actions. This is obviously under the assumption that something harmful was found.

In that case, you should try to correlate detections with known vulnerabilities if there are any. Otherwise, make sure you thoroughly read the report so you’re aware of what you’re dealing with.

If the threat is detected, there should be a structured response to it (preferably a fast one) before the damage is done. At a minimum, you want to reduce its impact.

Get to know what kind it is, and either quarantine or delete it. Normally, malware or suspicious files are auto-quarantined or erased from the system, but it never hurts to check.

In some situations, you’ll have to perform a device restart since some malware can't be removed while the operating system is running. For particularly pesky threats that keep returning, try boot-time scanning and reinstalling the antivirus.

You can always manually remove the infected file by following the antivirus instructions. This shouldn’t be an issue, as most top-rated AVs are capable of dealing with problems like these. If all else fails, perhaps pick a different antivirus - you might have more luck with it.

What’s more, it’s not a bad idea to maintain exportable logs in case you need to learn more about the threat or Google it.

Afterward, its a good idea to analyze how the malware entered. For example, malicious files often enter your system through phishing, unpatched vulnerabilities, or some other method. It’s essential to know so it doesn’t happen again.

Post-scan security measures

Once the immediate threat is neutralized, there is still some work left. Namely:

Patch operating systems and applications to remove vulnerabilities

Change passwords if keyloggers or credential-stealing malware were detected

Perform a system backup after confirming the system is clean

Maintain a regular backup and recovery plan

Most antivirus programs allow you to automate scans and enable real-time protection, so absolutely make sure you do that. You can schedule weekly quick scans, run full scans monthly, get notified if definitions are out of date, and so on.

Generally speaking, antivirus works best when set and forgotten - that is, after you’ve configured it correctly and thoroughly. Make sure to always check the reports, though.

There is a human element to keeping your device free of viruses, namely:

Avoid clicking on unknown links or email attachments

Only download legitimate software from official websites

Use strong, unique passwords for each account

Back up important files to a cloud service or an external drive

Keep your browser and plugins up to date

Enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible

Regular virus scans make all the difference

In today’s technology-led world, cybersecurity plays a huge role that only grows with every new attack and data breach. So, regular virus scans go a long way in helping you stay secure online. They will protect intellectual property, financial data, and personal information, as well as avert downtime, performance and time loss, and numerous other things that can hurt an everyday user.

As such, consumers ought to consider integrating virus scanning into their daily online activities and device use. After all, prevention is the best medicine.